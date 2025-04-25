Court refers suits seeking removal of Supreme Court judges, including Koome, to the CJ for empanelment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 25 – The High Court has referred petitions seeking the removal of Supreme Court judges, Smokin Wanjala, Isaac Lenaola, William Ouko, and Njoki Ndung’u including Martha Koome, to the Chief Justice for the empanelment of a bench.

In his ruling, Justice Lawrence Mugambi said the case raises substantial constitutional issues that warrant determination by more than one judge.

“I find all the consolidated petitions herein raise serious constitutional issues to be determined by a bench, and I therefore order the transmission of the file to the Chief Justice for empanelment of an uneven bench of judges,” he stated.