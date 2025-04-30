Connect with us

Kenyan youth-led protests on June 25, 2025 when they stormed Parliament leading to deaths of dozens.

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders all police officers at protests to wear uniforms and not conceal their faces

The ruling follows a case filed by the Law Society of Kenya where it sued an officer aleged to be behind the the death of Rex Masai.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – The High Court has ordered that police officers deployed during demonstrations must always be in uniform and should not conceal their faces.

The ruling follows a case filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) where it sued an officer aleged to be behind the the death of Rex Masai.

The body was seeking that the court stops the Inspector General of Police from deploying officers in civilian clothes to quell protests.

It contended that all instances of murder and police brutality are linked to officers who have no identification cards or uniforms.

The court was told that the incognito appearance enabled the officers to blend in with the peaceful protestors exercising their rights under Article 37 of the Constitution of Kenya.

Further, the plainclothes police did not carry any form of identification and thus could not be distinguished from members of the public.

