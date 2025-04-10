Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenyan Police Service recruits perform during the graduation ceremony at the Embakasi Training College/XINHUA-File

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declares presidential task force to review police welfare unconstitutional

He found that the President violated the Constitution by unilaterally creating the 23-member task force, which was chaired by former Chief Justice David Maraga.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – The High Court has declared the presidential task force to review police welfare unconstitutional.

Following this Justice Lawrence Mugambi stated that any decisions made by the taskforce was void.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He found that the President violated the Constitution by unilaterally creating the 23-member task force, which was chaired by former Chief Justice David Maraga.

As a result, the court ruled that the task force is unconstitutional, and any decisions or actions made by it are also invalid.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA nets two in Makueni bhang bust as crackdown intensifies

The operation, spearheaded by NACADA Enforcement Officers under the command of Senior Superintendent of Police Nicholas Kosgei, followed a tip-off from members of the...

10 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court rejects petition to compel govt to release individuals reportedly abducted by police

In his ruling, Justice Bahati Mwamuye found that the claims were unsubstantiated and had not met the burden of proof.

29 minutes ago

Kenya

Malala released after night in custody over ‘Echoes of War’ play

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has been released from Eldama Ravine Police Station, where he was held overnight following...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM condemns mistreatment of Butere Girls students, journalists over Echoes of War play

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has condemned the mistreatment of Butere Girls High Schools students and journalists over the...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Kenya to Be Reviewed on Progress Toward Exiting FATF Grey List

The review is part of an ongoing follow-up process as Kenya seeks to be removed from the FATF grey list.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former CJ Maraga condemns teargassing of Butere Girls Secondary School students over ‘Echoes of War’ play

The CJ emeritus indicated that the use of force against minors—children who were engaging in a peaceful, creative, and educational activity—is not only unconscionable...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya receives 10,700 Mpox vaccine doses

The doses were received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni on Wednesday night.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP appeals acquittal of three police officers in torture case

The DPP is seeking a review of the trial court’s decision and is urging the High Court to overturn the acquittal of officers Peter...

3 hours ago