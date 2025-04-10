Court declares presidential task force to review police welfare unconstitutional

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – The High Court has declared the presidential task force to review police welfare unconstitutional.

Following this Justice Lawrence Mugambi stated that any decisions made by the taskforce was void.

He found that the President violated the Constitution by unilaterally creating the 23-member task force, which was chaired by former Chief Justice David Maraga.

As a result, the court ruled that the task force is unconstitutional, and any decisions or actions made by it are also invalid.