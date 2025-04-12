Coup leader seeks win in first vote since Gabon army takeover

0 SHARES Share Tweet

People are heading to the polls to pick the next president of Gabon, where for the first time in decades a Bongo family member is not on the ballot.

Former President Ali Bongo was forced from power 19 months ago by coup mastermind Gen Brice Oligui Nguema, who in turn has changed the constitution to allow him to run in Saturday’s election.

A total of eight candidates are in the running to become president, with only one woman in the race – Gninga Chaning Zenaba.

Other presidential challengers include former Prime Minister Alain Claude Bilie-by-Nze, who served under the Bongo regime, as well as two stalwarts of the former ruling PDG party, Stéphane Germain Iloko and Alain Simplice Boungouères.

Election results could start being announced on Sunday, but officials can continue the count into next week.

Close to one million people are expected to vote in Gabon and its diaspora.

The small oil- and timber-rich central African nation is home to just 2.5 million people. Despite its resources, about 35% of the population still live below the poverty line of $2 (£1.50) a day.

During the two-week campaign period, most of the candidates prioritised reacing voters in the interior while rallies in the capital, Libreville, were limited.

Yet large numbers of posters and billboards for Oligui Nguema dominate Libreville’s streets, with very few of his rivals’ adverts visible.

“I will vote for the builder Oligui Nguema,” reads a campaign message on the top of taxi driver Landry Obame-Mezui’s vehicle, who likes the junta leader because he “came in with a new way of doing things – action before speeches”.

But critics of Oligui Nguema say he has presided over an unfair transitional and electoral process, ushering in a new constitution and electoral code designed to favour his own candidacy in the election, despite his promise to hand over power to civilians.

An upper age limit was also introduced, making one of Oligui Nguema’s most popular opposition rivals Albert Ondo Ossa ineligible.

Go “back to the barracks,” was the jibe from the man seen as Oligui Nguema’s closest rival in the vote, Bilie-by-Nze. He considers himself the change the country needs, but his closeness to the ousted regime still attracts criticism from some.

After 55 successive years under President Omar Bongo and his son Ali Bongo, Gabonese people have told the BBC that all they have wanted is an end to the embezzlement, cronyism, indebtedness and unemployment they have endured.

“Our expectation is to have a new Gabon that is well-governed, well-managed, where there is social justice, equity and equal chances,” said registered voter Noel Kounta. “We want a developed and prosperous Gabon”.

“I would like the [next] president to focus more on jobs,” said 30-year-old pharmacist Shonnys Akoulatele, who also said she was underpaid in her current profession.

“The unemployment rate is so high, so they should at least show some compassion towards this issue, especially in the private sector.”

Polls are set to close at 18:00 local time (17:00 GMT) on Saturday.