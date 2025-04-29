COTU Executive Committee endorses Atwoli for another term as SG

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Executive Committee has endorsed Francis Atwoli for another term as Secretary-General, extending his 24-year grip on the union.

The committee indicated that it endorsed him as the ideal person to continue defending the rights of workers’ unions in the country.

Tthe executive board members dismissed claims alleging that 74-year-old Atwoli will be retiring soon from the umbrella workers body.

“It is our choice, it is our decision, and it is the Kenyan workers’ voice that we still want Francis Atwoli. It is purely democracy. There is nothing wrong. Nobody can fault our decisions on any grounds. We love him. He has experience, he has the knowledge, he has what the Kenyan worker needs,” stated Kenya Aviation Workers Union secretary-genera Moss Ndiema.

According to Ndiema, while there are concerns over the desire to have new faces in the union, the experience that Atwoli has had in the labour-related issues since 2001 locally and internationally gives him a direct ticket for another term.

The board further welcomed Atwoli’s recent announcement of the forthcoming elections, expressing confidence in his leadership and praising his decades of service to the labour movement.

“Atwoli said on April 18 that he would issue a notice on the elections. As board members, we have already endorsed him. We have no other candidate among us,” one board member, underscoring their collective support, said.

It also issued a strong rebuke to those they say are attempting to undermine Atwoli’s leadership, calling on them to stop interfering in Cotu’s internal affairs.