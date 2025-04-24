Corrupt officers have no place in govt, Murkomen says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has put on notice security officers engaging in corrupt activities, warning that their days are numbered.

He warned that National Government administration officers, NPS and the National Police Reservists engaging in corruption will carry their own cross when caught.

“Corruption derails government efforts to provide services to the the citizens. Our main client is the Kenyan people and will not allow this to be compromised,” vowed the CS.

He stressed that it will not be business are usual for officers engaging in corrupt activists, singling out human trafficking and charging for government services like application of IDs.

“Chiefs, Assistant chiefs, ACCs and DCCs among other cadres will not be retained if found culpable. No crime crime is smaller than another,” said Murkomen, noting that officers complain that why are they targeted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for allegedly receiving Sh1000 yet others steal billions.

“There is no smaller sin. Whether a thousand shilling or a billion. Governors are being arrested for graft allegations. CSs, PSs found collecting bribes are not spared. You will carry your cross alone,” warned the CS.

He emphasized that service delivery is critical in ensuring that President William Ruto’s administration delivers on his pledges and called on the oversight agencies to continue doing their work of exposing the corrupt officers.

“We urge the local community to help in the fight against corruption. We know of chiefs inciting their communities to attack other communities, some officers support human trafficking and will not condone this. We will engage Public Service Commission to relieve those implicated to defend their cases in court, while outside,” he stated.

Murkomen was speaking in Kitui on the first day of his Jukwaa la Usalama, Lower Eastern tour.