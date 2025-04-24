Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Corrupt officers have no place in govt, Murkomen says

He warned that National Government administration officers, NPS and the National Police Reservists engaging in corruption will carry their own cross when caught.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has put on notice security officers engaging in corrupt activities, warning that their days are numbered.

He warned that National Government administration officers, NPS and the National Police Reservists engaging in corruption will carry their own cross when caught.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Corruption derails government efforts to provide services to the the citizens. Our main client is the Kenyan people and will not allow this to be compromised,” vowed the CS.

He stressed that it will not be business are usual for officers engaging in corrupt activists, singling out human trafficking and charging for government services like application of IDs.

“Chiefs, Assistant chiefs, ACCs and DCCs among other cadres will not be retained if found culpable. No crime crime is smaller than another,” said Murkomen, noting that officers complain that why are they targeted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for allegedly receiving Sh1000 yet others steal billions.

“There is no smaller sin. Whether a thousand shilling or a billion. Governors are being arrested for graft allegations. CSs, PSs found collecting bribes are not spared. You will carry your cross alone,” warned the CS.

He emphasized that service delivery is critical in ensuring that President William Ruto’s administration delivers on his pledges and called on the oversight agencies to continue doing their work of exposing the corrupt officers.

“We urge the local community to help in the fight against corruption. We know of chiefs inciting their communities to attack other communities, some officers support human trafficking and will not condone this. We will engage Public Service Commission to relieve those implicated to defend their cases in court, while outside,” he stated.

Murkomen was speaking in Kitui on the first day of his Jukwaa la Usalama, Lower Eastern tour.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Lobby groups in Kisumu condemn spat between County, National govt over devolution

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 24 – Kisumu County lobby group has condemned the ongoing spat between county and national leaders over devolution. The group demanded...

16 minutes ago

Top stories

TSC Medical Scheme Crisis Persists as SHA Declines to Onboard Teachers

The Minet-administered scheme has drawn sharp criticism from lawmakers, who described it as a “mongrel system” riddled with inefficiencies, delays, and lack of compassion.

17 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Murkomen orders crackdown on grabbed public land

He also instructed that all public land should be properly titled, and squatters invading the said land be evicted immediately.

26 minutes ago

CHINA DAILY

China, Kenya elevate ties as Xi, Ruto hold talks

Xi said China's supersized market has always kept its door open to high-quality products from Kenya, adding that China encourages more capable Chinese enterprises...

45 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Wetang’ula to represent Kenya at Pope Francis’ funeral in Vatican

Speaking as he led a group of Members of the National Assembly in offering their condolences at the Apostolic Nunciature in Nairobi, Wetang’ula said...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mathematics to remain compulsory in primary and Secondary Schools

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has clarified that Mathematics will remain compulsory in primary and secondary schools. According to...

6 hours ago

Kenya

(WATCH) ‘Permissionless, borderless’ – How Bitcoin is boosting financial inclusion in Nairobi’s Kibera

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – A Nairobi-based cryptocurrency company is using Bitcoin to transform economic life in Kibera — Africa’s largest informal settlement —...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA unveils Community-Based Rehabilitation Framework to tackle rising alcohol and drug abuse crisis

According to Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, this marks a pivotal shift from punitive measures to a holistic, community-driven approach in combating addiction.

6 hours ago