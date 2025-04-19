Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Coast Regional Police Commander Ali Nuno/KNA

NATIONAL NEWS

Coast RPC activates multi-agency team to secure Easter weekend

Coast Regional Police Commander Ali Nuno has assured both local residents and international tourists of heightened security throughout the festive period.

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 19 — A multi-agency security team has been established to ensure public safety during the Easter holiday season, with a particular focus on preventing road accidents and curbing criminal activity in the Coast region.

Coast Regional Police Commander Ali Nuno has assured both local residents and international tourists of heightened security throughout the festive period.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Being a popular tourism destination, I want to assure both locals and international visitors that they will be safe as they enjoy their holidays on our beautiful beaches,” Nuno said during a media briefing at the Coast Region Police Headquarters in Mombasa on Friday.

He noted that a comprehensive operation plan was in place, with security teams strategically deployed across the region to enforce law and order.

Traffc enforcement

Nuno cited drunk driving, driver fatigue, and negligence as the leading causes of road accidents in the area.

“My advice to all travellers is to ensure they have a responsible driver. We will not tolerate road accidents in our region,” he warned.

Nuno spoke as Christian in Mombasa and across the country marked Good Friday with the onservance of the Way of the Cross processions to remember the passion of Christ.

At the Mombasa Holy Ghost Cathedral in Mombasa, Archbishop Martin Kivuva urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads to prevent accidents.

He hailed Police Officers for their dedication in maintaining law and order in the country and foreign missions.             

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 “We pray that we do our best to defend our country, to defend our faith, to be men and women who are ready to defend ourselves and stand strong in faith.”  

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Archbishop Kivuva urges political tolerace to avert violence

Kivuva urged youth to refrain from being used to cause mayhem and unrest in the country, reiterating calls for harmony in the country.   ...

17 minutes ago

County News

Central Mombasa restricted as KDF readies for controlled demolition

Officials worked round the clock on Tuesday to evacuate the Coast General Teaching an Refferal Hospital located in close proximity to the building on...

April 9, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Mombasa County Announces Controlled Demolition of Unsafe Building on Abdel Nasser Road

The decision follows a detailed structural assessment by a multi-agency team, which included the County Department of Lands, Urban Planning and Housing, the National...

April 8, 2025

County News

Crackdown net 12 members of a machete-wielding gang in Kwale

The DCI identified the suspects as Rajab Hamisi Dele, Aliphan Yusuf, Soud Mwariga Abdalla, Isaya Wanyama Simiyu, Eagan Jason Ndiwa, Ndaro Mzungu Ndaro, Saidi...

March 29, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Pipeline urges 473 households encroaching on KPC/KPRL wayleaves in Mombasa to vacate

Manduku urged residents in the area to vacate warning that the area poses serious safety risks.

February 28, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 99kg of Heroin destroyed in Mombasa

The illicit substances, estimated to be worth more than Sh297 million in street value, were incinerated at Bamburi Cement.

February 22, 2025

Capital Health

State plans ‘Special Parents Day’ to boost SHA registration in Mombasa Schools

This move could provide significant relief to approximately 3.4 million learners who were left uninsured after the termination of the Sh4.5 billion EduAfya School...

January 22, 2025

Top stories

3 Members of Notorious Mombasa Gang Arrested in Security Sweep

The gang has been terrorizing residents in Mombasa County, particularly in Kiembeni and Kadzandani areas, staging robberies at business premises and mugging lone pedestrians.

January 10, 2025