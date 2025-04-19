Coast RPC activates multi-agency team to secure Easter weekend

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 19 — A multi-agency security team has been established to ensure public safety during the Easter holiday season, with a particular focus on preventing road accidents and curbing criminal activity in the Coast region.

Coast Regional Police Commander Ali Nuno has assured both local residents and international tourists of heightened security throughout the festive period.

“Being a popular tourism destination, I want to assure both locals and international visitors that they will be safe as they enjoy their holidays on our beautiful beaches,” Nuno said during a media briefing at the Coast Region Police Headquarters in Mombasa on Friday.

He noted that a comprehensive operation plan was in place, with security teams strategically deployed across the region to enforce law and order.

Traffc enforcement

Nuno cited drunk driving, driver fatigue, and negligence as the leading causes of road accidents in the area.

“My advice to all travellers is to ensure they have a responsible driver. We will not tolerate road accidents in our region,” he warned.

Nuno spoke as Christian in Mombasa and across the country marked Good Friday with the onservance of the Way of the Cross processions to remember the passion of Christ.

At the Mombasa Holy Ghost Cathedral in Mombasa, Archbishop Martin Kivuva urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads to prevent accidents.

He hailed Police Officers for their dedication in maintaining law and order in the country and foreign missions.

“We pray that we do our best to defend our country, to defend our faith, to be men and women who are ready to defend ourselves and stand strong in faith.”