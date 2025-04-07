Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chief Justice Martha Koome/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome urges labour judges to balance economic realities and workers’ rights

CJ Koome emphasised that as a specialised court, the ELRC plays a central role in safeguarding the labour rights of workers, even amidst economic downturns.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 — Chief Justice Martha Koome has urged judges of the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) to interpret and apply labour laws in a manner that is sensitive to both economic realities and the enduring constitutional imperative to protect the dignity and rights of workers.

In her speech, delivered virtually at the official opening of this year’s edition of the ERLC Judges Conference, CJ Koome emphasised that as a specialised court, the ELRC plays a central role in safeguarding the labour rights of workers, even amidst economic downturns.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The ERLC must balance competing rights and interests; the right of workers to fair remuneration and protection against unfair termination on the one hand, and the right of employers to reorganise for survival and economic viability on the other,” said CJ Koome

She observed that the theme of this year’s conference, ‘Insolvency, Labour Rights, and Technology at the Employment and Labour Relations Court’, captured the dynamic and interrelated forces that are shaping the world of work and, consequently, the nature of disputes that come before the ELRC. The conference is being held in Nakuru.

She highlighted the evolving nature of labour rights in the context of a digital and technology-driven economy, noting that the impact of technological advancements on the workplace cannot be overstated.

“We are seeing a shift towards digital platforms, automation, artificial intelligence, and gig work, which all raise important legal and ethical considerations for both workers and employers,” observed CJ Koome.

Tech-driven justice

She encouraged the judges to explore ways to leverage technology to improve the administration of justice saying that technology provides tools that can enhance efficiency, transparency, and accessibility in courtrooms.

“We have already made significant progress with online filing and virtual hearings, which have allowed us to continue delivering justice, even in the face of challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Chief Justice said the Judiciary is rolling out transcription support to all courts nationwide adding that judges must however continue to innovate and explore ways to further integrate technology into their work, not only to streamline processes but also to enhance access to justice for all, especially the vulnerable and those in marginalised and remote areas.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, who was the chief guest at the conference, praised the Employment and Labour Court for its fair approach.

He highlighted that the court handles cases promptly, giving Wananchi a strong sense of justice and fairness.

Economic stability

Speaking at the conference, the Director-General of the Kenya Judiciary Academy, Justice Smokin Wanjala, acknowledged the crucial role of the ELRC in shaping and supporting the economy.

He highlighted its contribution to ensuring stability, upholding the rule of law, promoting fair labour practices, and fostering justice in the labour market and lauded the court’s efforts in promoting industrial harmony, regulating employment practices, and influencing policy and legal reforms.

“As Judges, we must bear in mind that the Judiciary is an independent custodian of justice with the mandate of deciding disputes brought before the courts impartially,” said Justice Wanjala.

He noted that courts must resolve disputes in a just manner, in line with the Constitution and all other laws, and thereby facilitate the attainment of the rule of law.

“Certainty of court processes, objectivity and impartiality are fundamental. This will ensure that members of the public have confidence and trust in the Judiciary as a neutral arbiter in disputes,” Justice Wanjala noted.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Judiciary to roll out Court Integrity Committees in an anti-graft move

CJ Koome highlighted the establishment of Court Integrity Committees in all courts to address service delivery challenges at the grassroots level.

March 25, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Justice cannot be for sale’: Koome’s call as she meets Magistrates, Khadhis

To strengthen judicial integrity, Koome announced the rollout of Court Integrity Committees across all court stations.

March 25, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

JSC says restrained from handling petitions against top judges

In a statement on Tuesday, JSC Vice Chairperson Isaac Rutto said interim conservatory orders restrain the commission from handling the petitions.

February 26, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Mutua says recruitment for overseas jobs still on pause as thousands turn up in venues

Mutua clarified that the only ongoing recruitment exercise is the Kisumu recruitment drive, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, on the sidelines of the Nyanza...

February 7, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua alleges plot to unseat Koome amid a standoff with police

Gachagua alleged that the state is seeking the reconstitution of the Supreme Court ahead of the 2027 elections, claiming the National Intelligence Service (NIS)...

January 26, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen faults CJ Koome for going ‘too public’ on recall of 3 bodyguards

Murkomen claimed that he had learned of some details through the media rather than through direct communication.

January 24, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen denies plan to undermine CJ as he explains recall of 3 police officers

Murkomen clarified that Koome's security detail remains intact despite the reassignment of some officers attached to her.

January 24, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Judges, magistrates condemn ‘unilateral’ withdrawal of Koome’s security detail

KMJA accused unnamed individuals of attempting to reinvent and deploy "McCarthyism tactics" to intimidate and coerce judges and magistrates, with the ultimate goal of...

January 24, 2025