CJ Koome Closes 2025 Annual High Court Leaders Conference with a Call for Transformative Leadership

MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 17 – Chief Justice Martha Koome, officially closed the 2025 Annual High Court Leaders Conference Themed “15 Years of Devolution: The High Court’s Role in Shaping Governance,” the conference brought together Judges of the High Court, Deputy Registrars, and key stakeholders from across the Judiciary.

In her closing address, the CJ lauded participants for their candid discussions, active engagement, and renewed commitment to judicial excellence. The conference offered a moment of reflection on the Judiciary’s role in advancing devolution and confronting emerging challenges, particularly in an era of increased public scrutiny and growing expectations for justice delivery.

“The concerns raised by the public – including case backlogs, delayed judgments, frequent adjournments, and ethical concerns – are a clarion call to us all,” said Chief Justice Koome. “They challenge us to lead differently, to act with urgency, and to reclaim the trust of the people we serve.”

Justice Koome reaffirmed the Judiciary’s commitment to the Social Transformation through Access to Justice (STAJ) vision, which emphasizes shared leadership, institutional accountability, and people-centred service. She reminded judicial leaders that responsibility for reform does not lie with the Chief Justice alone, but with each Judge and Registrar across the court system.

Highlighting best practices and performance insights, the Chief Justice commended the Vihiga High Court Station for recording the lowest instances of adjournments, demonstrating that efficient justice is achievable through intentional leadership. She also called upon stations with higher adjournment rates to work with their Court Users Committees to improve service delivery.

Justice Koome urged all court stations to implement the “No Adjournment Policy” and to prioritise the expeditious resolution of long-standing cases, particularly in family, succession, and commercial matters. She proposed Rapid Results Initiatives (RRIs) targeting these areas, with a special focus on uncontested succession cases, terming the delays “unjustifiable.”

Further, she reiterated the statutory requirement for delivering judgments within 60 days after hearings, calling on Judges to adopt effective case management practices to end the trend of long-pending judgments.

Addressing integrity concerns, the Chief Justice spoke firmly against brokers and impostors operating within court premises. She announced ongoing collaboration with investigative agencies, including the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), to root out these elements and safeguard the integrity of judicial spaces. In addition, she encouraged full use of Court Integrity Committees and the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) Guiding Framework for Anti-Corruption.

The Chief Justice also reminded Presiding Judges of their critical supervisory roles over subordinate courts, noting that grassroots courts are often the face of justice for most Kenyans.

In her final call to action, Justice Koome urged judicial officers to lead with courage and integrity: “Kenyans want to see a Judiciary that is people-centred, efficient, ethical, and committed to delivering justice without delay.”