Church and State, Not Rivals: DP Kindiki says as he Vows Unity in Fight Against National Vices

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has assured the Church that the government respects its independence and is committed to enhancing collaboration with religious institutions in the quest to transform the country.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon during the Africa Revival Agenda Conference at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Prof. Kindiki emphasized that there is no rivalry between the Church and the State, describing the clergy as vital partners in the fight against the vices afflicting the nation.

“The Church and the State are separate. However, the vision, objectives, and priorities of the State are completely aligned with those of the Church. We see the Church as a companion and a complementary institution that helps us in the struggle to better the lives of Kenyans,” he said.

The high-profile conference brought together over 4,500 pastors and ministers from all 47 counties.

The Deputy President credited the nation’s progress to the spiritual dedication of the clergy, saying Kenya continues on the path to prosperity due to the prayers and intercession of religious leaders.

“Through your prayers, our nation is in a better place. I pledge the support of the government for your ministry. We will continue to work with you in the fight against social ills facing our country,” said Kindiki.

He urged the Church to continue speaking truth to power, noting that the government welcomes correction as long as it is constructive.

“We are thankful that you pray for us and the government. Please correct us when we go astray. What we plead is for you to correct us in love. We are a listening government. We will adjust where we are not doing well and will incorporate your views,” he said.

Prof. Kindiki also lauded the Church for its critical role in development, especially in hard-to-reach areas where it has stepped in during times of need.

“The Church has been at the centre of nurturing, building, and fostering resilience among communities not just by preaching the Gospel, but also through humanitarian and relief programs in the deepest parts of the country,” he stated.