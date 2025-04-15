Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Church and State, Not Rivals: DP Kindiki says as he Vows Unity in Fight Against National Vices

Kindiki emphasized that there is no rivalry between the Church and the State, describing the clergy as vital partners in the fight against the vices afflicting the nation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has assured the Church that the government respects its independence and is committed to enhancing collaboration with religious institutions in the quest to transform the country.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon during the Africa Revival Agenda Conference at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Prof. Kindiki emphasized that there is no rivalry between the Church and the State, describing the clergy as vital partners in the fight against the vices afflicting the nation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The Church and the State are separate. However, the vision, objectives, and priorities of the State are completely aligned with those of the Church. We see the Church as a companion and a complementary institution that helps us in the struggle to better the lives of Kenyans,” he said.

The high-profile conference brought together over 4,500 pastors and ministers from all 47 counties.

The Deputy President credited the nation’s progress to the spiritual dedication of the clergy, saying Kenya continues on the path to prosperity due to the prayers and intercession of religious leaders.

“Through your prayers, our nation is in a better place. I pledge the support of the government for your ministry. We will continue to work with you in the fight against social ills facing our country,” said Kindiki.

He urged the Church to continue speaking truth to power, noting that the government welcomes correction as long as it is constructive.

“We are thankful that you pray for us and the government. Please correct us when we go astray. What we plead is for you to correct us in love. We are a listening government. We will adjust where we are not doing well and will incorporate your views,” he said.

Prof. Kindiki also lauded the Church for its critical role in development, especially in hard-to-reach areas where it has stepped in during times of need.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The Church has been at the centre of nurturing, building, and fostering resilience among communities not just by preaching the Gospel, but also through humanitarian and relief programs in the deepest parts of the country,” he stated.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Private developers could switch off eCitizen at will, House learns

The contract, signed on May 25, 2023, stipulates that the private developers retain proprietary rights and reserve the legal authority to withdraw the platform’s...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

House summons Mbadi as MPs protest delayed NG-CDF disbursement

With less than two weeks before schools reopen, MPs warned that the delays could force hundreds of thousands of needy students to stay home...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto, Raila loyalists slam defiant Orengo over ‘hostile’ remarks

During the funeral of Odinga's aide, Governor Orengo stated that he would not join the "praise-singing bandwagon" for the current administration.

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Smiles for partially blind granny in Homabay as she is gifted a brand new house

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Apr 15 – Widows from Ng’uono Onyalo and Ombek Aswekra in West Kasipul had their turn to enjoy empowering Empowerment sessions...

8 hours ago

Top stories

Four Plead Guilty in Landmark Ant Smuggling Case as Kenya Cracks Down on Biopiracy

The accused – two Belgians, a Vietnamese national, and a Kenyan – admitted to attempting to illegally export the giant African harvester ant (Messor...

10 hours ago

crime

Gachagua demands security boost, claims his life and family in danger

In a letter addressed to President William Ruto and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Gachagua alleged that there have been attempts to attack...

12 hours ago

Kenya

National Assembly to okay appointment of five Principal Secretary nominees

State House said the changes made on March 20 are driven by the need to harness the opportunities within emerging sectors of the economy,...

13 hours ago

crime

Suspect linked to Sh49 million fraud to remanded until April 22

Preliminary investigations reveal that he gained unauthorized access to a company trading as Jambo Pay and accessed the funds through the client portal.

14 hours ago