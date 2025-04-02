China Urges Africa to Resist Hegemonism, Strengthen Cooperation in Modernization Push

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 – Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan has urged African nations to strengthen collaboration with China in resisting hegemonism and protectionism as they pursue modernization.

Speaking at the Hong Ting Forum, hosted by Xinhua News Agency Africa Regional Bureau under the theme China-Africa Dialogue on the Path to Modernization, Ambassador Guo emphasised the importance of safeguarding shared interests and resisting external forces that may hinder development.

“We should firmly support each other on core interests and issues of major concern,” she stated during the session,” she said. “We should jointly oppose hegemonism and power politics, oppose unilateralism and protectionism, and firmly safeguard our own legitimate rights and interests.”

Her remarks come amid growing criticism of Western nations over their perceived efforts to influence African policy decisions and control the continent’s vast resources. Delegates at the Hong Ting Forum hosted by Xinhua News Agency Africa Regional Bureau in Nairobi on April 2, 2025. The forum focused on China-Africa cooperation in modernization.

The 2025 edition of the Hong Ting Forum took place in Nairobi, bringing together senior government officials, diplomats, scholars, industry executives, and media practitioners to explore ways to advance China-Africa cooperation on modernization.

Forging a Unique Path to Modernization

Ambassador Guo underscored the importance of countries finding their own path to modernization, tailored to their national conditions and aligned with broader human progress.

“There is no universal or one-size-fits-all modernization model. The key is to find a development path that suits one’s national conditions,” she said.

She outlined China’s modernization strategy, which prioritises economic development, social prosperity, environmental sustainability, and peaceful cooperation. She noted that China’s recently concluded Two Sessions reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable economic growth, with a projected GDP growth rate of around five percent for the year.

Highlighting the historical struggles shared by China and Africa in their modernization efforts, Guo called for an inclusive global economic order that promotes fairness and mutual benefit.

“At this crossroads in history, the joint advancement of modernization by China and Africa takes on new significance,” she said. “China and Kenya, in particular, are reliable friends who trust each other and are good partners on the path to modernization.”

She also pointed to recent meetings between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kenyan President William Ruto as key moments in strengthening diplomatic and economic ties. She reaffirmed China’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Kenya in areas such as infrastructure, digital economy, agriculture, education, and green technology.

Africa’s Role in Global Governance

Guo also highlighted the need for greater African participation in shaping global governance to ensure a fairer international order. Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan speaks at the Hong Ting Forum hosted by Xinhua News Agency Africa Regional Bureau in Nairobi on April 2, 2025, highlighting the importance of China-Africa cooperation in modernization.

“We need to work together to safeguard the common interests of the Global South, promote regional peace and stability, and advocate for the democratisation of international relations,” she stated, calling for stronger multilateral cooperation through organisations such as the World Trade Organization (WTO), the African Union (AU), and BRICS.

Kenya’s Commitment to China-Africa Relations

Kenya’s Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei reaffirmed Kenya’s dedication to fostering a strong and mutually beneficial partnership with China in advancing modernization.

“The choice of the word ‘dialogue’ is deliberate and essential in reaffirming that the Africa-China partnership is mutually desirable and beneficial. It is a partnership that responds to the respective needs of both sides while adhering to the principles of South-South Cooperation,” Sing’oei said.

He highlighted Kenya’s active participation in China-led global initiatives, including the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Global Development Initiative (GDI), Global Security Initiative (GSI), and Global Civilization Initiative (GCI), as a demonstration of the country’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with China.

“Kenya is one of the important BRI partners in Africa. Through BRI, Kenya has attracted foreign direct investment and financing from China for infrastructure development, which has significantly transformed the economy, created jobs, and opened up more investment opportunities,” he noted.

Sing’oei reiterated Kenya’s firm support for the One-China Policy, recognising Taiwan as an inalienable part of China’s territory and acknowledging the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government representing the whole of China.

Expert Perspectives on China-Africa Modernization

The forum featured insights from scholars and policy analysts on the significance of China-Africa cooperation in modernization.

Peter Kagwanja, CEO of the Africa Policy Institute, a Nairobi-based Pan-African think tank, stressed the importance of mutual dialogue and knowledge exchange between China and Africa.

“China and Africa have chosen the path of independent modernization and peaceful development, built on dialogue, as envisioned in the Global Civilization Initiative,” he said. He pointed to the long-standing history of China-Africa cooperation dating back to the Silk Road era as an example of deep-rooted engagement.

Mustafa Ali, co-founder and chairman of the Horn International Institute for Strategic Studies, noted that China’s success in modernization offers valuable lessons for Africa.

“China is already a trailblazer in modernization and can leverage its soft power to strengthen multilateralism amid rising geopolitical tensions,” Ali said.