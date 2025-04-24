China, Kenya elevate ties as Xi, Ruto hold talks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Kenyan President William Ruto in Beijing on Thursday, with the two sides agreeing to elevate their ties to a China-Kenya community with a shared future for the new era.

Noting that the move is a strategic choice for both sides, Xi said that in response to the historical trend and the trend of the times, China is willing to work with Kenya to create an example in the all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, and lead the development of China-Africa relations and the forging of solidarity and cooperation among Global South countries.

China and Kenya should continue to firmly support each other in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, firmly support each other in exploring development paths that suit their respective national conditions, and deepen exchanges of experience in state governance, Xi said.

He called on the two sides to enhance regular policy communication, build connectivity at a higher level, promote sustainable trade, explore diversified financial integration, carry forward the friendship forged through generations, and be leaders in advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

Xi said China’s supersized market has always kept its door open to high-quality products from Kenya, adding that China encourages more capable Chinese enterprises to invest and start businesses in Kenya.

As important members of the Global South, China and Kenya should take concrete actions to firmly safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core, promote extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit in global governance, and practice true multilateralism, Xi said.

Xi said China is willing to work with African countries, including Kenya, to achieve more early results of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation to better benefit the African people, and promote high-quality China-Africa cooperation to lead Global South cooperation.

Stressing that there are no winners in tariff and trade wars, Xi said China is willing to work with other countries to address various challenges through solidarity and cooperation, safeguard legitimate rights and interests, uphold international trade rules, and maintain international fairness and justice.

Ruto said Kenya and China have always adhered to sincere treatment and mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, and are all-weather strategic cooperative partners. Kenya firmly adheres to the one-China policy and insists that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory.

Ruto expressed gratitude to the Chinese government and people for their selfless assistance to Kenya’s efforts in improving infrastructure and responding to natural disasters, adding that Belt and Road projects such as the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway have effectively promoted Kenya’s national development.

He said Kenya is willing to work with China to build a community with a shared future, comprehensively strengthen the synergy between their economic and social development strategies, strengthen cooperation on trade, investment, infrastructure construction and science and technology, and enhance exchanges in education, culture and tourism.

Cooperation between Africa and China is conducive to Africa’s peaceful development, and Kenya is willing to closely coordinate and cooperate with China to implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Ruto added.

Ruto said that trade wars undermine the existing international rules and order, and that Kenya appreciates China’s role as a stabilizer in the current volatile situation and China’s efforts to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Global South countries.

After the talks, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of 20 cooperation documents in areas such as the Belt and Road Initiative, new and high technology, people-to-people and cultural exchanges, economy and trade, and media.

The two sides issued the Joint Statement Between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Kenya on Creating an Inspiring Example in the All-Weather China-Africa Community with a Shared Future for the New Era.

Prior to the talks, Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, held a welcoming ceremony for Ruto and his wife, Rachel Ruto, at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People.

Xi and Peng also hosted a welcoming banquet for Ruto and Rachel in the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People at noon on Thursday