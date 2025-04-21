China Hosts World’s First Humanoid Robot Half Marathon in Beijing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) — The sound of starter pistols on Saturday morning marked a historic moment on the outskirts of Beijing, where servos hummed and joints whirred as 20 bipedal robots launched into motion, kicking off the world’s first humanoid robot half marathon.

For the first time ever, humanoid machines competed on a long-distance track alongside human runners, blurring the boundaries between athletics and innovation. This unprecedented event signals a new chapter in robotic intelligence and design.

In recent months, Chinese robotics startups have been turning heads globally with humanoid inventions capable of performing complex stunts—dancing, backflips, and even Tai Chi. Now, powered by rapid advances in AI, these robots are evolving from stiff mechanical movers to agile, lifelike runners. Their creators say the time is ripe to showcase China’s growing dominance in robotics in a spectacular and public way.

Saturday’s half marathon tested the durability and stamina of these machines over 21 kilometers of mixed terrain, including asphalt, uneven roads, puddles, and slopes. Engineers were permitted to conduct pit-stop-like battery replacements—similar to those in Formula 1—to help their creations endure the course.

Before the race began, teams of three to four mechanical and software engineers crowded around each robot, fine-tuning systems and conducting final debugging checks. Tension was high—both among developers and human runners—who were unsure whether the robots could finish the race, let alone win it. Many of the machines had never completed a full-distance trial before. (250419) — BEIJING, April 19, 2025 (Xinhua) — Robotic participant “Tiangong Ultra” (L) competes as engineers run alongside during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

“We lightened the robot without compromising its strength, refined its leg design, and improved thermal conductivity and air-cooling systems to boost stability and endurance,” said Guo Yijie, technician for Tien Kung Ultra, one of the most advanced robots on the track.

Clad in an orange vest, Tien Kung—which clocked the fastest time during the 5-kilometer qualifying round—led the pack at the starting line. Known for its resilience and athletic ability, the 1.8-meter-tall machine once climbed over 100 consecutive outdoor steps. However, it suffered a setback before the race when a leg component cracked during field testing.

Just 100 meters into the race, another robot wearing a lifelike female face mask collapsed dramatically, quickly overtaken by a 75-centimeter-tall, silver-suited robot that started later. Moments later, Xuanyuan, a robot known for its diagnostic and emotional recognition AI, stumbled but managed to recover and continued the race cautiously.

“When humans fall, they get back up with simple movements. For robots, it requires multiple joint actions with high torque,” explained Yang Guodong, co-founder of the startup behind CASBOT SE.

As the race progressed, Tien Kung maintained a commanding lead among the robots, though it trailed far behind the human runners. Technically, the robots’ movements resembled speed-walking, as none were able to fully lift both feet off the ground.

The most dramatic moment came at the 16-kilometer mark when Tien Kung abruptly collapsed. Engineers rushed in, rolling out a backup unit, though swapping would have incurred a 10-minute penalty under race rules. After five tense minutes, the robot rebooted and resumed the race, its polished metal frame gleaming as the sun broke through the clouds. Leading the mechanical procession was an olive-green Xiaomi SU7 electric pace car.

Noetix’s N2, a 1.2-meter-tall robot with short, strong legs, kept pace with Tien Kung early on. Its more human-like gait impressed spectators, but multiple battery swaps and resets caused it to fall behind.

Not all robots aimed for medals. One had exaggerated, mantis-like legs. Another donned a floppy black fishing hat. Footwear varied—from pro-grade running shoes to rain boots meant for improved grip on the wet track.

Entertainment wasn’t in short supply. Booster T1 broke into a lively dance mid-race, while another robot resembling a Transformer veered into the side railings as if attempting to flee.

These comic moments underscored that humanoid robotics is still in its infancy. But for many startups, this race was both a showcase and a valuable real-world test bed.

At 2 hours and 40 minutes, Tien Kung crossed the finish line to applause and awe. Though most human runners had long finished, a group of robot enthusiasts trailed the mechanical champion in celebratory procession. Tien Kung maintained an average pace of 8 km/h—an impressive milestone in humanoid robot racing.

“This performance met our expectations,” said Xiong Youjun, general manager of the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center, which developed Tien Kung. N2 finished second, and a robot from Shanghai-based DroidUp placed third. In total, six robots completed the full race.

“Just being here is a victory,” Xiong added. “Finishing the race is a greater triumph than winning. It marks the first step toward integrating robots into everyday life.”

The race course passed through a scenic stretch lined with blooming princess trees and ended at Beijing E-Town, a high-tech hub home to firms specializing in robotics, semiconductors, biotech, and commercial spaceflight.

“Humanoid robots involve thousands of components, creating a long industrial chain,” said Liang Liang, an official from the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (BDA). “China’s strong and diversified manufacturing base gives us an edge in driving robotic innovation.”

Not all of China’s leading robotics firms participated. UBTECH, headquartered in Beijing E-Town, focuses on practical factory automation and is already deploying robots in auto plants. Similarly, Kepler K2 robots from Shanghai, capable of lifting 30 kilograms with dual arms, are being tested for logistics roles.

Currently, China deploys about 470 industrial robots per 10,000 manufacturing workers, and humanoid robots are expected to increasingly handle open-ended, cognitive tasks.

“The true purpose of this humanoid robot race aligns with the eternal marathon of human ambition,” said Li Quan, another BDA official and co-organizer of the event. A humanoid robot games is planned for August in Beijing.

“Every physical course ends,” Li said, “but our journey toward human-robot collaboration has no finish line.”