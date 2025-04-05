China-Africa AI Partnership: Ushering in a New Era of Tech Growth and Global Influence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

At the 38th African Union Summit in February, one theme resonated strongly: the need for global cooperation on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to ensure that the Global South, particularly Africa, is not left behind. As UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned, many nations in this region still lag in technological development, widening the global digital divide.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called on African nations to shift from passive consumers to active participants in AI innovation. “It’s essential to protect our data sovereignty, prevent digital exploitation, and develop homegrown AI solutions that reflect African values and contexts,” he said. According to Abiy, Africa must harness its growing datasets for both local and global good—using AI to advance conflict prevention, transparent governance, and inclusive development.

There was consensus that isolationist and protectionist approaches to technology sharing would only exacerbate inequality. If deployed responsibly, AI holds the power to uplift economies worldwide. No region should be sidelined from this technological revolution.

Africa’s historical lag in industrial and technological revolutions has left it vulnerable in the 21st century, where future conflicts and economic dominance will be shaped by technological superiority rather than military might. Those who lead in AI will hold enormous geopolitical and economic clout. Africa must accelerate its digital transformation or risk being permanently relegated to the sidelines.

The challenges are real—limited infrastructure, fragmented markets, and slow adoption—but so are the opportunities. Strategic partnerships such as the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) offer a credible pathway for Africa to leapfrog into an AI-powered future. China, with its vast investments in AI research, commercialisation, and infrastructure, has already transformed its economy using smart technology. This expertise, shared through FOCAC and BRI, can help African countries modernise key sectors and unlock their economic potential.

From facial recognition to autonomous systems, China has emerged as a global AI leader. Through partnerships with African nations, China is facilitating access to advanced technologies, training programmes, and AI investments. This cooperation can drive industrial growth, improve governance, and boost sustainable development on the continent.

Guterres has emphasised that the world has a moral obligation to ensure AI benefits all of humanity—not just a privileged few. To achieve this, the Global South needs innovative financing models and robust capacity-building efforts.

Agriculture, the backbone of many African economies, is one sector ripe for transformation. With Chinese AI-powered farming technologies, African farmers can increase yields, reduce losses, and adapt to climate change. Precision agriculture—enabled by sensors, satellite data, and analytics—can help predict weather, detect pests early, and optimise irrigation. China’s success in this area offers a blueprint for Africa to evolve from subsistence farming to a smart, efficient agricultural economy.

AI is also poised to revolutionise Africa’s financial sector. China’s fintech giants like Alipay and WeChat Pay have used AI to extend banking services to the unbanked, offering Africa a powerful model. Through BRI support, African banks can adopt similar technologies to drive financial inclusion. AI-based credit scoring and fraud detection could enable more small businesses to access loans, fuelling grassroots entrepreneurship and growth.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The continent’s manufacturing ambitions could also benefit significantly from AI integration. China’s industrial ascent—propelled by strategic investment, tech transfer, and foreign capital—offers lessons for Africa. Through the BRI, China is helping African countries establish special economic zones and industrial parks. By incorporating AI into these hubs, Africa can produce competitively, improve quality control, and become a serious player in global supply chains.

Education is another critical area. With overcrowded classrooms, outdated syllabi, and a shortage of trained teachers, African countries struggle to deliver quality education. AI-powered learning platforms can personalise content, adapt to students’ needs, and expand access across languages and regions. Chinese-developed tools in AI education, introduced through FOCAC, could be scaled across African schools—nurturing a generation of homegrown AI engineers, coders, and innovators.

Africa’s future in the AI era lies in vision, collaboration, and strategic partnerships. With the right policies, investments, and skills development, the continent can move from technological dependency to global leadership. Through AI, Africa can reimagine its development path—fostering inclusive growth, digital sovereignty, and a sustainable, tech-driven future.

The writer is a journalist and communication consultant.