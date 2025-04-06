Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former DP Rigathi Gachagua.

Top stories

Chaos Erupts at Church Service Attended by Gachagua in Kasarani

During the commotion, the group could be heard shouting while trying to force their way into the sanctuary, with some church members forming a human shield in resistance. Gunshots were also heard during the scuffle, though it remains unclear who fired them.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya April 6 – Chaos briefly erupted at PCEA Mwiki Church in Kasarani Constituency on Sunday, after unidentified individuals attempted to disrupt a church service attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The disturbance occurred shortly after Gachagua and his entourage arrived for the Sunday service. A group of individuals reportedly tried to storm the church, momentarily compromising the security of congregants and prompting swift intervention by the former DP’s security team, who shielded him and blocked access to the intruders.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the commotion, the group could be heard shouting while trying to force their way into the sanctuary, with some church members forming a human shield in resistance. Gunshots were also heard during the scuffle, though it remains unclear who fired them.

“Let us remain calm, please,” the bishop was heard urging the congregation as tensions rose inside the church.

Calm was eventually restored after security forces dispersed the group, allowing the service to continue without further incident.

Gachagua, who was accompanied by several political allies—including Members of Parliament and County Assembly—was in the area ahead of a scheduled national television interview on April 7, where he is expected to address his supporters and respond to recent political developments, including President William Ruto’s tour of the Mount Kenya region.

In remarks delivered after the incident, Gachagua condemned the attempted disruption and accused the government of orchestrating the chaos. He described the actions as “retrogressive” and “unfortunate,” saying they were aimed at curtailing his right to worship and freedom of expression.

“Every Kenyan has a right to association and expression, as guaranteed by the Constitution,” he said.

Taking a swipe at President Ruto’s recent meetings in the Mt Kenya region, Gachagua said none of his events were disrupted and urged the same level of tolerance to be extended to him.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The President was free to traverse Mt Kenya without incident. I, too, deserve the same freedom to engage with the public peacefully,” he added.

The former DP also urged his supporters to remain calm and avoid retaliating, claiming the incident was part of a broader scheme to create unrest and delay the 2027 General Election.

“This is a plan to provoke violence so that the elections can be postponed. Let us not fall into that trap,” he told the congregation.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Nyutu Dismisses Ruto’s Claims on Gachagua’s Sh10bn exit demand

Nyutu, a close ally of Gachagua, accused Ruto of spreading falsehoods during his Monday televised address.

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto says he prevented Gachagua’s impeachmnent twice

The President disclosed that Gachagua antagonised and alienated fellow elected leaders in his two-year stint as Deputy President, leading to his ouster.

5 days ago

County News

President Ruto Kicks Off 5-Day Tour of Mt. Kenya Amid Gachagua Fallout

The tour is shrouded in political tensions in the region, especially following the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

6 days ago

County News

Gachagua Fires Back at Ruto, Calls President a Pathological Liar

Ruto revealed that Gachagua had demanded Ksh10 billion to resolve issues in Mt. Kenya, threatening Ruto with a one-term presidency if the money was...

6 days ago

County News

Ruto says he refused Gachagua’s Sh10B Blackmail

The President, who is in Central Kenya for a five-day tour, dismissed concerns over political tensions in the region, accusing Gachagua of fabricating crises....

6 days ago

County News

Ruto Breaks Silence on Gachagua’s Impeachment as He Embarks on Mt. Kenya Tour

"He was not working; he was always engaged in fights, constantly complaining about officials, including bloggers like Dennis Itumbi. I had to intervene every...

6 days ago

County News

President Ruto arrives in Sagana to start Central Kenya tour

NAIROBI, Kenya March 31 – President William Ruto has arrived in Sagana to start his five-day development tour of the Mt. Kenya region. The...

6 days ago

County News

Ruto Faces Mt. Kenya Revolt as He Embarks on High-Stakes Development Tour

Since the impeachment, the Mt. Kenya region has largely rebelled against Ruto, vowing not to support his re-election bid in 2027.

6 days ago