Chaos Erupts at Church Service Attended by Gachagua in Kasarani

NAIROBI, Kenya April 6 – Chaos briefly erupted at PCEA Mwiki Church in Kasarani Constituency on Sunday, after unidentified individuals attempted to disrupt a church service attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The disturbance occurred shortly after Gachagua and his entourage arrived for the Sunday service. A group of individuals reportedly tried to storm the church, momentarily compromising the security of congregants and prompting swift intervention by the former DP’s security team, who shielded him and blocked access to the intruders.

During the commotion, the group could be heard shouting while trying to force their way into the sanctuary, with some church members forming a human shield in resistance. Gunshots were also heard during the scuffle, though it remains unclear who fired them.

“Let us remain calm, please,” the bishop was heard urging the congregation as tensions rose inside the church.

Calm was eventually restored after security forces dispersed the group, allowing the service to continue without further incident.

Gachagua, who was accompanied by several political allies—including Members of Parliament and County Assembly—was in the area ahead of a scheduled national television interview on April 7, where he is expected to address his supporters and respond to recent political developments, including President William Ruto’s tour of the Mount Kenya region.

In remarks delivered after the incident, Gachagua condemned the attempted disruption and accused the government of orchestrating the chaos. He described the actions as “retrogressive” and “unfortunate,” saying they were aimed at curtailing his right to worship and freedom of expression.

“Every Kenyan has a right to association and expression, as guaranteed by the Constitution,” he said.

Taking a swipe at President Ruto’s recent meetings in the Mt Kenya region, Gachagua said none of his events were disrupted and urged the same level of tolerance to be extended to him.

“The President was free to traverse Mt Kenya without incident. I, too, deserve the same freedom to engage with the public peacefully,” he added.

The former DP also urged his supporters to remain calm and avoid retaliating, claiming the incident was part of a broader scheme to create unrest and delay the 2027 General Election.

“This is a plan to provoke violence so that the elections can be postponed. Let us not fall into that trap,” he told the congregation.