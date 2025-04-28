Cardinals to begin conclave to elect Pope Francis’ successor on May 7

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 — The College of Cardinals has resolved to convene a conclave on May 7 to elect the successor to Pope Francis, following the late pontiff’s burial at the Basilica of St Mary Major on Saturday.

The decision was reached during the Fifth General Congregation of the Cardinals, held at the Sistine Chapel within Vatican City on Monday.

The gathering, attended by cardinals from around the world, agreed to observe a nine-day official mourning period — known as novemdiales — before beginning the solemn process of electing the next leader of the Catholic Church.

Under Church tradition, the conclave will be held behind closed doors, with all cardinal-electors under the age of 80 taking part in the vote.

The cardinals are expected to engage in prayer, reflection, and discussion in the days leading up to the conclave.

Pope Francis, who served as the 266th pope, passed away on Easter Monday after a 12-year papacy marked by significant reforms and a strong focus on social justice.

His death has left the global Catholic community mourning a leader celebrated for his humility, progressive views, and emphasis on mercy.

The upcoming conclave will be closely watched around the world, with many anticipating that the choice of Francis’ successor will signal the future direction of the Catholic Church amid complex global challenges.

Further details regarding the conclave preparations are expected to be announced by the Vatican’s Press Office in the coming days.