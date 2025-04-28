Cane hauler runs over a motorcyclist and pillion rider in Miwani

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 28 — Police in Kisumu’s Muhoroni sub-county have opened a probe into a Sunday night incident that saw a cane hauler crush to death a motorcyclist and his pillion passenger in the Miwani area.

The truck was ferrying cane to a nearby milling factory.

According to an eyewitness, the truck driver fled the scene immediately after the 9 pm incident.

John Otieno, a resident of Miwani, told the media the motorcyclist rammed into the truck in the dark as it had no lights.

“Most of these trucks operate at night without functional lights,” said Otieno.

Otieno said the two died on the spot after the truck ran over them.

Cases of accidents involving trucks ferrying cane are on the rise within the cane belt.

The bodies are preserved at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, pending postmortem examinations while police sought the driver to aid in the investigation.