Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Cabinet Secretary nominees Ruku and Cheptumo to face Parliamentary Approval Panel

Ruku was picked to replace Justin Muturi at the Ministry of Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes while Cheptumo will head the Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 14 – The National Assembly Commitee on Appointment is set to conduct approval hearings on Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku and Hanna Cheptumo who were nominated to the Cabinet last Month.

Ruku was picked to replace Justin Muturi at the Ministry of Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes while Cheptumo will head the Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ruku replaced embattled Justin Muturi, who was fired following his strained relationship with President Ruto.

In a notice, Speaker Moses Wetangula who also chairs the Committee, they shall consider the matter and table a report in the House within 28 days.

At 2:00 pm, the Committee will vet Ruku, for the Public Service role.

At 4.00pm, Cheptumo will be vetted for the Ministry of Gender.

The nominees will be required to furnish the Committee with academic clearance and compliance certificates from the following institutions; Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission ((EACC), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Higher Education Loans Board.

Others are the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Office of Registrar of Political Parties, Commission for University Education and Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

crime

Man linked to Sh12millon fake Garissa land deal nabbed in Eastleigh

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Police are questioning a 44-year-old man suspected of being connected to an alleged fake land deal in Garissa Municipality....

49 minutes ago

Top stories

President Ruto emphasizes need to protect learners as he weighs In on Butere Girls Controversy

The Head of State insisted that safeguarding children from exploitation and harmful influences must be a national priority, even as his administration continues to...

16 hours ago

Top stories

‘I’m not a mad man’, Ruto tells critics as he vows to deliver on promises

Ruto dismissed ongoing public ridicule, particularly the rising popularity of chants branding him a liar as political noise that will not derail his administration.

16 hours ago
The *Echoes of War* play unsettled President Ruto and his administration with its portrayal of how they handle national affairs. The *Echoes of War* play unsettled President Ruto and his administration with its portrayal of how they handle national affairs.

Kenya

Echoes of War, don’t corrupt our kids – Ruto warns

State interference prevented Butere Girls High School from performing the play, which focuses on governance and accountability.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Body of man trapped in condemned Mombasa building retreaved

MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 13 – The body of a man trapped in a condemned building in Mombasa that was brought down by Kenya Defense...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt rolls out policy to recognise role of village elders in communities

The Draft National Government Village Administration Policy seeks to formalize the place of Village Administrative Elders in Kenya’s governance structure.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi Seeks UK Support for Nairobi Railway City Project at London-Sudan Conference

The Nairobi Railway City project, situated within 425 acres between Haile Sellasie Avenue, Uhuru Highway, Landhies Road, and Bunyala Road, is envisioned as a...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Murkomen slams court on Maraga taskforce ruling

The CS said the ruling is unfavourable to officers who are facing numerous challenges that the Maraga-led Police Reforms taskforce sought to address.

22 hours ago