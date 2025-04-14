Cabinet Secretary nominees Ruku and Cheptumo to face Parliamentary Approval Panel

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 14 – The National Assembly Commitee on Appointment is set to conduct approval hearings on Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku and Hanna Cheptumo who were nominated to the Cabinet last Month.

Ruku was picked to replace Justin Muturi at the Ministry of Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes while Cheptumo will head the Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage.

Ruku replaced embattled Justin Muturi, who was fired following his strained relationship with President Ruto.

In a notice, Speaker Moses Wetangula who also chairs the Committee, they shall consider the matter and table a report in the House within 28 days.

At 2:00 pm, the Committee will vet Ruku, for the Public Service role.

At 4.00pm, Cheptumo will be vetted for the Ministry of Gender.

The nominees will be required to furnish the Committee with academic clearance and compliance certificates from the following institutions; Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission ((EACC), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Higher Education Loans Board.

Others are the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Office of Registrar of Political Parties, Commission for University Education and Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).