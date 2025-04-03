Connect with us

Cabinet Secretary nominees Geoffrey Ruku and Hannah Cheptumo to face parliamentary approval on April 14

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 3 – The National Assembly Commitee on Appointment has set April 14 as the date it will conduct approval hearings on Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku and Hanna Cheptumo who were nominated to the Cabinet last week.

Ruku was picked to replace Justin Muturi at the Ministry of Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes while Cheptumo will head the Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage.

Speaker Moses Wetangula who also chairs the committee, they shall consider the matter and table a report in the House within 28 days.

A public notice by Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge invited members of the public to submit comments in support or against the suitability of the two nominees by April 10, 2025, at 5:00 pm.

At 2:00 pm, the Committee will vet Ruku, the current Mbeere North MP, for the Public Service role. Ruku replaced embattled Justin Muturi, who was fired following his strained relationship with President Ruto.

At 4.00pm, Cheptumo will be vetted for a new docket in the Ministry of Gender.

The nominees will be required to furnish the Committee with academic clearance and compliance certificates from the following institutions; Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission ((EACC), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Higher Education Loans Board.

Others are the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Office of Registrar of Political Parties, Commission for University Education and Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

