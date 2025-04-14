Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

crime

Businessman denies defrauding woman of Sh12M in fake Garissa land deal

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) apprehended Mohammed over the weekend, following reports that he was planning to sell a prime piece of land while falsely claiming ownership.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – A 44-year-old man has denied defrauding an investor of 12 million Shillings in a land transaction in Garissa Municipality.

The prosecution told the court that the accused, Abdi Yusuf Mohammed, obtained the money by falsely claiming he was in a position to sell her land located in Garissa County.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The court ordered Mohammed to deposit a cash bail of 1.5 million Shillings and provide one contact person.

Alternatively, he was granted a bond of 5 million Shillings with one surety.

He was further ordered to surrender his passport to the court.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) apprehended Mohammed over the weekend, following reports that he was planning to sell a prime piece of land while falsely claiming ownership.

Preliminary investigations indicate that he received multiple payments through his personal bank account between June 29 and November 21, 2023.

The victim realized she was being duped after conducting a search at the Garissa Lands Registry, which revealed that the land was registered under a different individual.

“The green card confirmed that the rightful owner has held the title since its original government allocation. Furthermore, the documents Yusuf provided to claim ownership of the land were found to be fraudulent,” the DCI stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Detectives tracked the suspect to his hideout in Eastleigh, where he was arrested and taken to Kilimani Police Station.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt reforms in Agriculture paying off: President Ruto

The President said the reduction of prices of farm inputs, including fertiliser, has enabled farmers to produce enough food for the country. 

4 hours ago

County News

State invites views on policy to formalise Village Elders’ Role

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen described the policy as one that introduces eligibility criteria, assigns specific responsibilities, and establishes mechanisms for oversight and logistical...

4 hours ago

crime

Man linked to Sh12millon fake Garissa land deal nabbed in Eastleigh

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Police are questioning a 44-year-old man suspected of being connected to an alleged fake land deal in Garissa Municipality....

6 hours ago

Headlines

Cabinet Secretary nominees Ruku and Cheptumo to face Parliamentary Approval Panel

Ruku was picked to replace Justin Muturi at the Ministry of Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes while Cheptumo will head the...

6 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto emphasizes need to protect learners as he weighs In on Butere Girls Controversy

The Head of State insisted that safeguarding children from exploitation and harmful influences must be a national priority, even as his administration continues to...

21 hours ago

Top stories

‘I’m not a mad man’, Ruto tells critics as he vows to deliver on promises

Ruto dismissed ongoing public ridicule, particularly the rising popularity of chants branding him a liar as political noise that will not derail his administration.

21 hours ago
The *Echoes of War* play unsettled President Ruto and his administration with its portrayal of how they handle national affairs. The *Echoes of War* play unsettled President Ruto and his administration with its portrayal of how they handle national affairs.

Kenya

Echoes of War, don’t corrupt our kids – Ruto warns

State interference prevented Butere Girls High School from performing the play, which focuses on governance and accountability.

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Body of man trapped in condemned Mombasa building retreaved

MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 13 – The body of a man trapped in a condemned building in Mombasa that was brought down by Kenya Defense...

1 day ago