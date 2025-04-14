Businessman denies defrauding woman of Sh12M in fake Garissa land deal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – A 44-year-old man has denied defrauding an investor of 12 million Shillings in a land transaction in Garissa Municipality.

The prosecution told the court that the accused, Abdi Yusuf Mohammed, obtained the money by falsely claiming he was in a position to sell her land located in Garissa County.

The court ordered Mohammed to deposit a cash bail of 1.5 million Shillings and provide one contact person.

Alternatively, he was granted a bond of 5 million Shillings with one surety.

He was further ordered to surrender his passport to the court.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) apprehended Mohammed over the weekend, following reports that he was planning to sell a prime piece of land while falsely claiming ownership.

Preliminary investigations indicate that he received multiple payments through his personal bank account between June 29 and November 21, 2023.

The victim realized she was being duped after conducting a search at the Garissa Lands Registry, which revealed that the land was registered under a different individual.

“The green card confirmed that the rightful owner has held the title since its original government allocation. Furthermore, the documents Yusuf provided to claim ownership of the land were found to be fraudulent,” the DCI stated.

Detectives tracked the suspect to his hideout in Eastleigh, where he was arrested and taken to Kilimani Police Station.