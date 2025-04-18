British couple killed in cable car crash, Italian police say

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A British couple were among the four people killed in a cable car crash near Naples, Italian police have said.

The mountain cable car cabin plunged to the ground after one of the cables supporting it snapped on Thursday, local officials said.

The UK foreign office said it was in touch with local authorities but has not confirmed the identities of the victims.

They are believed to be three passengers and the driver of the cable car, who was named by local officials as 59-year-old Carmine Parlato.

A fifth person in the cabin was “extremely seriously injured” in the crash and airlifted to hospital, officials said. They are now in stable condition, the Alpine Rescue Service told the BBC on Friday morning.

Formal identification of the remaining victims has not yet taken place.

Authorities in Torre Annunziata have opened an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Sixteen people were rescued from a second cabin which was also on the line near the bottom of the valley at the time of the accident. They were winched to safety.

The mayor of Castellammare di Stabia – where the cable car is located – said it was believed a traction cable had snapped.

“The emergency brake downstream worked but clearly not the one on the cabin that was about to reach the top of the hill,” he told Italian media on Thursday.

He added that there had been regular safety checks on the cable car line which runs three kilometres from the town to the top of the mountain.

Shortly after the crash, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who was on a trip to Washington, expressed her “sincere condolences” to the families of the victims.

The Mount Faito cable car has been operating since 1952. A similar accident on the line in 1960 left four people dead.