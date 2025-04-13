Connect with us

The building located near the Mackinnon Market (Marikiti) area in Mombasa County had been earmarked for demolition by the city inspectorate/Mombasa County Press

NATIONAL NEWS

Body of man trapped in condemned Mombasa building retreaved

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 13 – The body of a man trapped in a condemned building in Mombasa that was brought down by Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) last week on Wednesday has been retrieved.

According to the family, the mad had been missing for more than10 days after he was reportedly trapped when the first floor of the condemned building caved in.

The man went into the building about four minutes before part of the structure started collapsing.

Before the demolition, officials worked round the clock on Tuesday to evacuate the Coast General Teaching an Refferal Hospital located in close proximity to the building on Plot No. XLVI/195/MI off Abdel Nasser Road ahead on Wednesday’s demolition.

“This is a life-saving operation. We cannot and will not compromise on the safety of our people,” Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Sherrif Nassir said while announcing mandatory evacuation within a 1.2km radius.

A Multisectoral Agency Team comprising the County Department of Lands, Urban Planning and Housing, the National Building Inspectorate, National Construction Authority, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), and other state agencies carried out a structural assessment and confirmed severe foundational compromise.

As part of emergency preparedness, Kenya Red Cross evacuated 289 patients from the adjacent Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Those evacuated included critical care patients relocated to Port Reitz and Utange hospitals.

Mandatory evacuation zone

Ambulances from the County Government, Kenya Red Cross, and the Kenya Navy supported the transfers.

In compliance with international explosive demolition safety standards, the multi-agency team including the KDF declared a 1.2-kilometre radius around the condemned building as a mandatory evacuation zone.

Areas that were affected include Digo Road, Hospital Road, Jomo Kenyatta Road, Mwembe Tayari, Kava Shibu Road, and other adjoining streets.

All residents and traders within the designated zone were required to vacate by 2pm Wednesday.

The KDF was designated to man the inner security cordon with the National Police and County Enspectorate enforcing restrictions on the outer boundary.

The operation saw Nyali Bridge closed for an hour prior to the scheduled demolition with residents urged to adjust travel plans accordingly.

The county government mobilized local leaders and Community Health Promoters to conduct door-to-door sensitization to ensure compliance.

Governor Nassir designated the Port Reitz Hospital as the primary response center to respond to emergencies.

