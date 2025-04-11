Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Bitok noted that the Ministry of Education respected a court order directing it to allow the school to participate in the national competition despite having flagged the play/FILE/Immigration Department

NATIONAL NEWS

Bitok promises review of Butere Girls incident at film festival

He stated that having a non-teacher involved in the festivals was against education regulations, adding that the Ministry would be reviewing the rules.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Apr 11 — Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has said the Ministry of Education is investigating chaos following the aborted staging of a Butere Girls play at the National Drama and Film Festival in Nakuru.

The PS made the commitment during a press briefing Thursday evening during which denied reports that the girls were tear-gassed by police.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bitok said he was not aware of what occurred between the police officers stationed at the venue and the students.

However, he was quick to confirm that the girls had safely returned to their school after they declined to perform during their allotted stage time.

He noted that the Ministry of Education respected a court order directing it to allow the school to participate in the national competition despite having flagged the play.

Malala using Butere Girls to settle scores with Ruto: MPs

Since the school was not initially on the schedule, it was allocated time outside official hours, Bitok said.

“The girls were given the first slot, but they declined it, saying they could not perform without their director, former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala,” he said.

The Principal Secretary explained that the director is a non-teacher and, therefore, could not be allowed into the drama festival venue.

He stated that having a non-teacher involved in the festivals was against education regulations, adding that the Ministry would be reviewing the rules.

When asked why the Ministry was only now enforcing the regulation—despite Malala having directed plays since 2013—Bitok said the Ministry was investigating the matter with the intention of reviewing its enforcement mechanisms.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He assured the public that the national drama festivals were proceeding smoothly.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Malala using Butere Girls to settle scores with Ruto: MPs

The performance, featuring the play Echoes of War, was interrupted after students reportedly declined to stage it following Malala’s arrest, an incident that sparked...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua allies demand accountability for drama festival chaos

Addressing journalists at Parliament Buildings on Thursday, lawmakers led by Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba described the incident as a “disgraceful act” that amounted to...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Omollo defends response to censored Butere Girls play, vows to rein in ‘culture of disorder’

Omollo’s remarks came amid national outrage following a crackdown on a censured play titled Echoes of War at the 2025 Kenya National Drama Festival...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Ogamba says Butere Girls students allowed to stage contested play but declined

Ogamba indicated that they refused to perform due to Cleopas Malala's absence whom he insists he is unaccredited.

18 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto’s repression deepens again over Echoes of War play

Echoes of War play focuses on the struggles of Generation Z in their fight for good governance. The June 2024 Gen Z protests stemmed...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Malala released after night in custody over ‘Echoes of War’ play

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has been released from Eldama Ravine Police Station, where he was held overnight following...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former CJ Maraga condemns teargassing of Butere Girls Secondary School students over ‘Echoes of War’ play

The CJ emeritus indicated that the use of force against minors—children who were engaging in a peaceful, creative, and educational activity—is not only unconscionable...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Tension in Nakuru as Journalists, public barred from viewing ‘Echoes of War’ play

Scriptwriter and former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, who penned the production, was blocked from entering the school for final rehearsals on Wednesday.

23 hours ago