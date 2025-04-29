Connect with us

Betting Control Board suspends gambling advertisements across all media platforms for 30 days

Operators will be required to submit their advertisments to the Kenya Film Classification Board for approval.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – The Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) has suspended gambling advertisements across all media platforms for 30 days.

Accordingto the board’s chairperson Jane Makau, some gambling promoters are increasingly mischaracterizing gambling as a legitimate investment opportunity and a shortcut to wealth creation.

She observed that this occasions adverse socioeconomic consequences, with
devastating effects on individuals, families, and the broader community.

“Of particular concern is the rampant airing of gambling advertisements during the watershed period (5:00 am to 10:00 pm), thereby exposing vulnerable members of the population, particularly minors, who are gradually drawn into gambling-related addiction,” she stated.

She stated that the directive applies to all licensed gambling operators and include television and radio advertisements, social media platforms, print media (newspapers, magazines, flyers) and outdoor advertising (billboards, branded transport).

She indicate that it also includes SMS, email campaigns, and push notifications and
celebrity endorsements and influencer marketing.

She pointed out that the gambling activities include betting, gaming, lottery prize competitions, and all related promotional undertakings.

She stated that operators will be required to submit their advertisments to the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) for approval.

She indicated that the operator will further “ensure strict compliance with all applicable legislative and regulatory frameworks governing gambling and related advertising in Kenya.”

She stated that they are to also implement comprehensive measures to promote responsible gambling practices, as per the licensing and operating conditions issued by BCLB.

