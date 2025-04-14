Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Belgians, Vietnamese plead guilty to dealing in 5,000 live queen ants

The two were found in possession of approximately 5,000 live queen ants stored in 2,244 tubes, with an estimated street value of Sh1 million.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Four individuals including two Belgians, a Vietnamese citizen, and Kenyan — have pleaded guilty to charges of illegal possession and trade in live queen ants.

In a case heard MOnday at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Law Courts, Prosecution led by Allen Mulama and Paula Rono told the court that the Belgians namely Lornoy David and Seppe Lodewijckx were arrested on April 5, 2025, at around 10:00 a.m. at Jane Guest House in the Lake View area of Naivasha, Nakuru County.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The two were found in possession of approximately 5,000 live queen ants stored in 2,244 tubes, with an estimated street value of Sh1 million.

They were charged with dealing in wildlife species without a permit, contrary to Section 95(c) of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, Cap 376, Laws of Kenya.

In a separate but related case, Vietnamese national Duh Hung Nguyen and Kenyan national Dennis Ng’ang’a were charged with illegal possession and trade of around 400 live queen ants, valued at Sh200,000.

The offense is reported to have occurred between the April 5 and 6 at Hemak Towers Suite in Nairobi’s Central Business District and Tofina Muthama Apartments in Syokimau, Nairobi County.

All four accused appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku and entered guilty pleas.

The court deferred the matter to April 15, 2025, to allow the prosecution to present the facts of the case and submit the physical exhibits.

The accused will remain in custody at the JKIA Police Station until then.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Two Lands Ministry officials among 8 suspects detained over land fraud schemes

They were arrested separately during a multi-agency operation launched by the DCI targeting land fraud syndicates.

34 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCJ Mwilu Hails High Court’s Pivotal Role in Advancing Devolution

DCJ Mwilu highlighted the Court’s contributions in shaping the legal and operational framework of devolution since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.

41 minutes ago

crime

Businessman denies defrauding woman of Sh12M in fake Garissa land deal

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) apprehended Mohammed over the weekend, following reports that he was planning to sell a prime piece...

45 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt reforms in Agriculture paying off: President Ruto

The President said the reduction of prices of farm inputs, including fertiliser, has enabled farmers to produce enough food for the country. 

5 hours ago

County News

State invites views on policy to formalise Village Elders’ Role

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen described the policy as one that introduces eligibility criteria, assigns specific responsibilities, and establishes mechanisms for oversight and logistical...

5 hours ago

crime

Man linked to Sh12millon fake Garissa land deal nabbed in Eastleigh

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Police are questioning a 44-year-old man suspected of being connected to an alleged fake land deal in Garissa Municipality....

6 hours ago

Headlines

Cabinet Secretary nominees Ruku and Cheptumo to face Parliamentary Approval Panel

Ruku was picked to replace Justin Muturi at the Ministry of Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes while Cheptumo will head the...

7 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto emphasizes need to protect learners as he weighs In on Butere Girls Controversy

The Head of State insisted that safeguarding children from exploitation and harmful influences must be a national priority, even as his administration continues to...

21 hours ago