Baloch Rights Group Condemns Enforced Disappearances in Balochistan

April 8 – The Baloch National Movement’s human rights wing, Paank, has denounced the enforced disappearances of two Baloch men — Kamar Baloch and Abdullah — calling the incidents part of a wider pattern of state repression in the region.

According to Paank, Pakistani security forces abducted Kamar Baloch, son of Meer Sher Muhammad and a resident of Pailar Jahao in Awaran district, on March 5, 2025. A day later, on March 6, Pakistani intelligence agents reportedly picked up Abdullah, a resident of Pidarank in the Pasni area of Gwadar district.

“These incidents are part of a disturbing pattern of human rights violations in the region, where individuals are targeted, abducted, and subjected to untold suffering without due process,” Paank said in a statement shared on X.

The organisation called for the immediate release of both men and urged Pakistani authorities to end the practice of enforced disappearances, while ensuring justice and accountability for victims and their families.

“We stand in solidarity with the Baloch people in their struggle for fundamental rights and dignity,” the statement added.

Balochistan has long been plagued by allegations of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and widespread intimidation of activists, scholars, journalists, and civilians. Human rights groups say the trend worsened in the early 2000s amid growing tensions between the state and Baloch nationalist movements demanding greater autonomy and access to regional resources.

Families of the disappeared often face harassment and threats when they seek justice through official channels. Many cases go unreported due to fear and stigma, while watchdogs estimate that thousands of Baloch remain missing — a grim reflection of what rights groups describe as a culture of impunity.

The practice has deepened mistrust between the local population and the Pakistani state, fuelling unrest and international concern. Activists warn that unless authorities address these grievances and ensure transparency, the situation will continue to deteriorate, leaving countless families trapped in anguish and uncertainty.