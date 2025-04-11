Baloch National Movement Steps Up Global Advocacy Amid Crackdown on Baloch Activists

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Apr 11 – The Foreign Department of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) has intensified its international advocacy campaign to spotlight state repression in Balochistan—particularly the ongoing crackdown on peaceful political activists—and rally global support for the Baloch national struggle.

As part of this campaign, the BNM reached out to United Nations representatives, urging intervention following the arrest of Dr. Mahrang Baloch and other members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC). On March 23, 2025, the group submitted a formal communication to the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, outlining the worsening situation in Balochistan and calling for urgent action. In response, the UN Working Group confirmed that a joint statement condemning the arbitrary detention of human rights defenders in Balochistan had been issued on March 26.

The BNM has also engaged lawmakers across the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States, encouraging them to raise the issue in their respective legislatures and push for diplomatic pressure on Pakistan.

In the UK, Member of Parliament Andrew Pakes questioned Minister for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, Lord (Hamish) Falconer, on the government’s response to human rights abuses in Balochistan and the detention of BYC leaders. Minister Falconer expressed deep concern, stating:

“Britain strongly condemns extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances. We urge states to fully investigate such complaints, bring perpetrators to justice, and ensure justice for victims and their families.”

He further noted that the UK continues to press Pakistan to criminalise enforced disappearances. The Minister affirmed that freedom of expression, free from censorship or intimidation, is a cornerstone of democracy, and confirmed that the British High Commissioner in Islamabad regularly raises human rights concerns with Pakistan’s Minister for Human Rights and Law.

Labour MP Mary Creagh echoed these concerns, expressing solidarity with the Baloch people. She recalled that on November 28, 2024, Minister Falconer had condemned enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan. She also noted follow-up meetings held between UK and Pakistani officials on September 4 and November 19 to address the continued human rights violations.

BNM’s outreach has also gained traction in Ireland. Irish Member of Parliament Richard Boyd Barrett raised questions in parliament about Ireland’s stance on the detention of Dr. Mahrang Baloch and the broader human rights situation in Balochistan.

Responding to the inquiry, Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Harris, said:

“I am aware of the recent arrests in Balochistan and the unrest in the region, which has been plagued by violent conflict for many years.”

He confirmed that Ireland is closely monitoring the situation via its embassy in Islamabad and is working with the EU and other like-minded partners to develop a coordinated response. Harris reaffirmed Ireland’s commitment to universal human rights, including freedom of expression, peaceful protest, and political participation.

He added that during the 14th EU–Pakistan Joint Commission meeting in November 2024, the EU had raised serious concerns over human rights and governance issues in Pakistan. Harris noted that these concerns remain critical in the context of the GSP+ trade preferences Pakistan currently enjoys.

Ireland, he said, will continue to monitor developments closely and raise concerns both bilaterally and within multilateral forums.