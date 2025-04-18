Australia opposition leader clarifies he believes in climate change after debate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Australian opposition leader Peter Dutton has clarified he believes in climate change after facing backlash for comments made during an election debate on Wednesday night.

Dutton and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese were asked about the increasing impact of climate change, to which Dutton replied he would “let scientists and others pass that judgment”.

He had previously said that flooding and natural disasters were “part of the history of our state of this country”. The comments generated outrage from climate groups and mockery from Albanese.

“I believe in climate change, and that it is a reality” Dutton said while campaigning on Monday.

During Wednesday’s debate, Dutton responded to the moderator’s question on whether flooding and natural disasters were getting worse by saying, “I don’t know because I’m not a scientist”.

“I can’t tell you whether the temperature has risen in Thargomindah because of climate change or the water levels are up,” he added.

Meanwhile Albanese, who had said Dutton’s words showed “no acceptance of the science of climate change” continued mocking his opponent on Thursday, asking “does he believe in gravity?”

Environmental organisations have reacted to Dutton’s debate remarks with dismay.

Climate Council CEO Amanda McKenzie told the Guardian “it’s outrageous for a senior political leader to be so out of touch that they claim they “don’t know” the risks Australians are facing.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A report from the non-profit released earlier this month stated one in 23 properties across the country were found to be at high risk from climate change.

Australian Conservation Foundation Chief Executive Kelly O’Shanassy called Dutton’s words “a serious concern” in an interview with the Canberra Times, adding that “the next parliament is the last parliament that can get Australia’s massive contribution to climate change under control.”

Albanese was also questioned on his climate policy during the debate, though for different reasons.

The prime minister has championed renewable energy throughout his time in office, but has faced backlash for rising power bills.

Asked when fees would fall, the prime minister did not directly reply. Instead, he stressed renewables were the “cheapest form of power”.

In March, Labor announced it would extend a relief system for the bills, providing a further automatic $150AUD ($95;£72) rebate to households and small businesses.

The hour-long debate also saw the two party leaders pressed on other hot button issues for Australia including housing and foreign policy, in particular Australia’s relationship to the US.