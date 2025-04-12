Atwoli Condemns Politicization of Students Amid Butere Girls’ Drama Festival Controversy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 12 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has criticized Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala for involving schoolchildren in political activities, following the recent controversy surrounding Butere Girls High School’s play, “Echoes of War,” at the National Drama and Film Festival.

During the burial of George Oduor, Raila Odinga’s security aide, Atwoli insisted that politics should be kept off educational environments to protect children’s rights and focus on their learning.​

“I would like to urge you politicians, please let’s not mix politics with our young children. Let’s allow the children to study; if you want to engage in politics, do it with adults, not with children.Shenzi sana!,” Atwoli stated.​

Tensions peaked on Thursday during the Kenya Schools and Colleges National Drama and Film Festival when members of the public and journalists were blocked from accessing Kirobon Girls High School in Nakuru. Butere Girls High School was scheduled to perform their highly anticipated play Echoes of War.

The play explores themes of governance and the 2024 Gen Z-led protests and has drawn intense scrutiny.

Malala, the scriptwriter, was arrested on Wednesday evening under unclear circumstances and transferred from Nakuru Central Police Station.

The performance, featuring the play Echoes of War, was interrupted after students reportedly declined to stage it following Malala’s arrest, an incident that sparked nationwide concern.

The school’s drama team protested by singing the national anthem and walking off the stage, citing lack of support and alleged harassment.

Malala castigated

This comes days after a section of lawmakers had criticized former Secretary General of the ruling UDA Party Cleophas Malala, accusing him of using a school drama performance by Butere Girls High School to settle political scores.

During a parliamentary session on Thursday, Butere MP Tindi Mwale sought a statement from the Ministry of Interior over the chaos, which allegedly saw students teargassed at the National Drama and Film Festival in Nakuru.

Mwale demanded accountability, saying students were harassed and denied their right to artistic expression in what has been widely described as state brutality.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan who led President William Ruto allies in condemning Malala faulted the politicization of school programs and questioned why politicians were involved in student co-curricular activities.

“The Butere Girls students have become victims of political theatrics. How did the school permit Malala to take part in a talent promotion event meant for students?” Keynan asked.

He warned that political interference is eroding the integrity of educational institutions and called on Malala to take responsibility.

“We are destroying the social-political fabric of our country through petty, partisan politics. Individuals must be held accountable,” he added.

Gachagua allies

Allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had condemned the treatment of Butere Girls students and journalists during the chaos surrounding Echoes of War.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday at Parliament Buildings, lawmakers led by Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba decried the use of force against children.

“I call for immediate accountability. Those responsible must face justice. Silence is complicity. Kenya must choose between tyranny and liberty,” Wamuchomba declared.

She said the government’s actions violated the rights of children and creators, pointing out that some students went without food or sleep before performing the skit.

“This government must be called out for what it has become,” she added.

Tetu MP Geoffrey Wandeto also condemned the use of force against students engaged in a peaceful and educational activity.

The incident drew national attention, with various stakeholders expressing concern over the suppression of artistic expression and the involvement of minors in political disputes.​