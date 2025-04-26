Connect with us

Mariano Agustín Caucino is the Ambassador of the Argentine Republic to India.

Argentina’s Envoy Expresses Solidarity with India After Terror Attack, Calls for Global Action

Caucino condemned the assault as a crime against humanity and emphasised the urgent need for global unity to punish, prevent, and prosecute terrorism. He also highlighted the growing ties between the two democratic nations.

April 26 – In a strong show of solidarity, Argentina’s Ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, has expressed unwavering support for India following a horrific terrorist attack on its territory.

Speaking on behalf of the Argentine government and people, Caucino condemned the assault as a crime against humanity and emphasised the urgent need for global unity to punish, prevent, and prosecute terrorism. He also highlighted the growing ties between the two democratic nations.

“I express solidarity on behalf of the Argentine government and the Argentine people with the Indian people and government and with those affected by this horrific and unacceptable attack on Indian territory. Prime Minister Modi is leading the most populated country in the world, and he is right in saying that terrorism should be punished, prevented and prosecuted. Argentina understands this pain, as we have also suffered acts of terrorism. These are not just attacks on Argentina or the Jewish community, but attacks on humanity itself. When one person is killed by terror, it is a crime against all of us. That is why we immediately gave support to India,” Caucino said.

Drawing on Argentina’s own experience with terrorism, Caucino stressed that such acts target not just nations, but the shared values of human dignity and freedom. He praised Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and India’s rising global stature as the world’s most populous nation and the fifth-largest economy, pledging Argentina’s commitment to deepen bilateral ties and work through platforms like the G20 to address global security challenges collectively.

Caucino also referred to a recent briefing by Indian officials for ambassadors from G20 countries, where broad international support for India was acknowledged. “I attended a briefing by the Indian Foreign Secretary for G20 ambassadors yesterday. We were given more details about the situation, and they thanked us, noting that almost all countries expressed support for the Indian government,” he said.

Following his meeting with India’s Minister of External Affairs, Caucino expressed optimism about India’s economic trajectory, noting the country’s potential to become the world’s third-largest economy by the end of the decade. He reaffirmed Argentina’s support for India in defending its people and territory against acts of terror.

“India and Argentina are both democracies that believe in freedom and human dignity, and we are working together across many areas. In moments like these, we must deepen that cooperation. The G20 is a platform where we can collectively address such issues with our allies and partners. Earlier today, I met with the Minister of External Affairs, and he welcomed our support during this difficult moment. India is becoming a very successful country, already the fifth-largest economy in the world, and may become the third-largest by the end of this decade. We believe the Indian people and government deserve our full support in defending their territory and citizens,” he added.

