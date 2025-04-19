Archbishop Kivuva urges political tolerace to avert violence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 19 — Mombasa Catholic Archbishop Martin Kivuva is calling for political tolerance amid a surge in cases of political violence.

In his Good Friday message at the Mombasa Holy Ghost Cathedral, Archbishop Kivuva also urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads to prevent accidents.

He further noted that the economic situation is unsatisfactory for the public, urging leaders to devise measures to stabilise the economy noting, “Every day, the cost of products is ever rising”.

Kivuva urged youth to refrain from being used to cause mayhem and unrest in the country, reiterating calls for harmony in the country.

He hailed Police Officers for their dedication in maintaining law and order in the country and foreign missions.

“We pray that we do our best to defend our country, to defend our faith, to be men and women who are ready to defend ourselves and stand strong in faith.”

The Archbishop led the way of the cross or Stations of the Cross, a procession observed during Lent especially on Lenten Fridays with a climax on Good Friday when Christians commemorate the passion of Christ.

This is a period of devotion for Christian’s faithful and encourages reflection of love, sacrifice and humility.

It also serves as a reminder of the call to follow Christ, even in the face of adversity.

Securing Easter weekend

Meanwhile, a multi-agency security team has been formed to ensure safety during the Easter holiday season, with special focus on preventing road accidents and criminal activities in the Coast region.

Coast Region Police Commander (RPC) Ali Nuno has assured both local and international travellers of enhanced security throughout the festive period.

“Being a popular tourism destination, I want to assure security for both the locals and international visitors, who come and enjoy their holidays on our beautiful beaches,” Nuno said on at the Coast Region Police Headquarters in Mombasa.

“We have an operation order in place with teams strategically positioned across the entire region for enforcement purposes,” assured Nuno.

He attributed most of the accidents witnessed in the region to drunk driving, fatigue, or driver negligence.

“My advice to all travellers is to ensure they have a responsible driver. We will not tolerate road accidents in our region,” said the RPC.