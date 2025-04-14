Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Anti-Corruption Bill Aims to Streamline Justice, Ruku Tells Vetting Panel amid backlash

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary nominee Geoffrey Ruku on Monday defended his push to amend the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, arguing that his proposed Bill was intended to streamline the procurement process and reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks not to weaken the fight against corruption.

Speaking during his vetting by the National Assembly Committee on Appointments, Ruku said the current anti-corruption framework overly criminalizes procurement errors, making it difficult for public servants to execute their mandates without fear of prosecution.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We lose billions through corruption, and yet we also spend huge amounts trying to recover those funds. There’s a need for efficient systems of justice. My amendments sought to remove undue criminalization and instead handle procurement flaws administratively,” he said.

The Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which Ruku sponsored had sparked fierce opposition from stakeholders, who have branded it a serious setback in Kenya’s anti-corruption efforts.

The Bill proposes the deletion of key provisions under Section 45(2)(b) and (c) of the current law.

These sections form the legal backbone for prosecuting public officials who misuse or misappropriate public funds through improper procurement practices.

In addition, the Bill seeks to decriminalize the initiation of unplanned or unbudgeted projects by national and county governments—actions currently considered offenses under the law.

Ruku argued that these reforms are necessary to distinguish between intentional corruption and procedural mistakes made in good faith.

“Not every procurement error amounts to corruption. We must ensure that genuine service delivery efforts are not frustrated by fear of legal consequences. These matters can often be handled through internal administrative mechanisms,” he told the committee.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, his proposals have been met with strong resistance from civil society groups and anti-graft watchdogs, who warn that the Bill could erode accountability and open the floodgates for unchecked misuse of public resources.

Minority Leader Junet Mohammed questioned Ruku’s motivation, suggesting that the amendment appeared designed to shield public officials from scrutiny.

“Your proposal was viewed as protecting impunity. Are you not weakening the very laws meant to safeguard public funds and promote transparency?” Junet posed.

Ruku maintained that his intention was to enhance not undermine anti-corruption framework by focusing resources on fighting deliberate economic crimes, not punishing administrative lapses.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

CS nominee Geoffrey Ruku defends Assemblies and Demonstration Bill

The Mbeere North MP defended the Bill, stating it was designed to protect vulnerable groups including children, the elderly, and the sick from the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Belgians, Vietnamese plead guilty to dealing in 5,000 live queen ants

The two were found in possession of approximately 5,000 live queen ants stored in 2,244 tubes, with an estimated street value of Sh1 million.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Two Lands Ministry officials among 8 suspects detained over land fraud schemes

They were arrested separately during a multi-agency operation launched by the DCI targeting land fraud syndicates.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCJ Mwilu Hails High Court’s Pivotal Role in Advancing Devolution

DCJ Mwilu highlighted the Court’s contributions in shaping the legal and operational framework of devolution since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.

3 hours ago

crime

Businessman denies defrauding woman of Sh12M in fake Garissa land deal

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) apprehended Mohammed over the weekend, following reports that he was planning to sell a prime piece...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt reforms in Agriculture paying off: President Ruto

The President said the reduction of prices of farm inputs, including fertiliser, has enabled farmers to produce enough food for the country. 

7 hours ago

County News

State invites views on policy to formalise Village Elders’ Role

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen described the policy as one that introduces eligibility criteria, assigns specific responsibilities, and establishes mechanisms for oversight and logistical...

7 hours ago

crime

Man linked to Sh12millon fake Garissa land deal nabbed in Eastleigh

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Police are questioning a 44-year-old man suspected of being connected to an alleged fake land deal in Garissa Municipality....

9 hours ago