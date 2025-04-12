Connect with us

CALEB AMISI. /FILE

Kenya

Amisi dismisses concerns over IEBC Chair, urges focus on mass voter mobilization

He urged political leaders and citizens to shift their energy toward uniting Kenyans and mobilizing the electorate ahead of the 2027 general election.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi has downplayed the ongoing political debate surrounding the appointment of the next chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

He has urged political leaders and citizens to shift their energy toward uniting Kenyans and mobilizing the electorate ahead of the 2027 general election.

On his X account , Amisi asserted that the identity of the next IEBC chair was inconsequential if the people were united in their resolve.

“Where Kenya is now, it does not matter who becomes the IEBC chair. They can even put [Dennis] Itumbi or Farouk [Kibet].In 2002, ECK was led by the worst in our democratic history, but they could not announce Moi’s favourite against the rainbow team led by Kibaki and Raila..,” Amisi said.

Amisi’s comments come amid heightened political tension over the delayed reconstitution of the IEBC, with opposition figures expressing fears of potential bias and lack of transparency in the next electoral cycle.

The selection of commissioners and the chairperson has become a contested issue following the fallout of previous general elections.

The second time lawmaker maintained that the will of the people is mightier than any institution or individual attempting to skew outcomes.

“When Kenyans are unanimous, the winner shall be announced in broad daylight by whomever is sitting inside the Bomas,” he said.

Amisi challenged opposition leaders and civil society to concentrate on grassroots engagement, civic education, and voter turnout rather than dwelling on who gets to lead the IEBC

“Stop focusing on who should be chair, you will never have control. Instead, start mobilising Kenyans towards the 70% mark. Kenya needs a Renaissance!” he urged.

Transparency issues

Recent developments concerning the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection panel have raised significant concerns among various stakeholders.

 The panel, responsible for recruiting nominees for the positions of Chairperson and Members of the IEBC, has faced scrutiny over procedural anomalies and transparency issues.​

On March 14, 2025, the selection panel published a shortlist of 11 candidates for the chairperson position and 105 for the commissioner roles. However, by March 25, the list expanded to 111 candidates without a clear explanation.

 This sudden inclusion of six additional names Hassan Noor Hassan, Jibril Maalim Mohamed, Michael Ben Oliewo, Charles Kipyegon Mutai, Stephen Kibet Ngeno, and Joel Mwita Danielhas sparked controversy.

The Elections Observation Group (ELOG) has expressed concerns over the unexplained addition of these six candidates.

ELOG has urged the selection panel to publicly clarify the criteria and process used for their inclusion, emphasizing the need for transparency to maintain public trust in the electoral process. ​

Opposition leaders have criticized the selection process as opaque, threatening to reject its outcome if their concerns are not addressed.

 Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior called for transparency in the inclusion of the additional candidates, while Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka emphasized the importance of clarity given the current political landscape. ​

