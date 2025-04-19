AI and media: China hosts seminar for developing nations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING, China, Apr 19 — A high-level international seminar focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) and media development in developing countries is currently underway in China’s capital, Beijing.

The training, organized by the Research and Training Institute (RTI) of the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) of China, brings together 30 participants from multiple developing nations.

These include government officials, academic experts, media professionals, and content creators.

The program, which kicked off on April 15, is part of China’s broader efforts to promote international cooperation, technological exchange, and capacity building in the global media landscape. It is sponsored by China’s Ministry of Commerce.

Participants are drawn from a number of countries, including Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Lesotho, Egypt, Trinidad, Grenada, Cameroon, Nigeria, Bahrain, Moldova, Uzbekistan, and Ghana.

The seminar features a comprehensive curriculum designed to strengthen participants’ understanding of AI and its integration into media.

The program explores key topics such as China’s national development and modernization, the evolution of its media industry, innovative trends in media convergence, and the role of AI in modern communication.

Participants will benefit from in-depth training on media convergence and the practical application of AI technologies in media production, distribution, and audience engagement.

Through a series of lectures, case studies, and thematic discussions, the seminar aims to promote cross-border knowledge exchange and enhance professional skills.

Key training sessions include insights into China’s development model and modernization with Chinese characteristics, technical overviews of China’s broadcasting and online audiovisual sectors, and the integration of AI in media—covering areas such as short video production, online content strategies, and social media communication. Hands-on training and field visits to leading media institutions are also part of the agenda.

Participants will also attend the China International Broadcasting and Television Information Network Exhibition (CCBN), Asia-Pacific’s largest event for broadcast and film technology.

The training emphasizes shared learning, offering opportunities for participants to present their own case studies and engage in peer dialogue.

The seminar features a lineup of key speakers, including Yan Ni, Deputy Director-General at the Department of International Cooperation, NRTA; Xia Jixuan, former Deputy Director of China Radio International and Vice President of the China Public Relations Association; and Hong Li, Professor of International Communication at the Communication University of China.

Other notable speakers include Zeng Qingjun, Deputy General Manager at China Radio and Television Network Group; Niu Rui, Senior Engineer and Director at the Radio, Film and Television Design and Research Institute; Zhang Yanqiu, Director of the Africa Communication Research Center at the Communication University of China; and Ji Deqiang, Vice Dean at the Institute for a Community with a Shared Future and a leading scholar in international communication.

Beyond technical training, participants will also enjoy cultural experiences, including visits to iconic heritage sites such as the Great Wall, the Temple of Heaven, and the Summer Palace.

As the largest education and training institution under the NRTA, RTI has positioned itself as a key platform for international media education and capacity building.

With nearly two decades of experience in international training and media diplomacy, RTI has conducted over 250 programs since 2005, reaching more than 6,300 participants from 163 developing countries.

The institute specializes in high-level training in areas such as media convergence, digital storytelling, and emerging broadcasting technologies.