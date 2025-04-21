Connect with us

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Catholic Church, will preside over the rite of the ascertainment of death of Pope Francis and placement of his body in the coffin on Monday evening/Vatican News

World

Acting head of the Vatican to preside over ascertainment of Pope Francis’ death Monday evening

According to a statement by the Holy See Press Office, the ceremony will also include the placement of Pope Francis’ body into the coffin—a significant step in the Church’s traditional mourning and burial process.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 — Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the acting head of the Vatican in the period following the pope’s death, will preside over the official rite of the ascertainment of Pope Francis’ death on Monday evening.

The solemn rite, which is a key ceremonial step before the commencement of burial arrangements, will take place at 8:00pm (GMT +2) in the Chapel of Casa Santa Marta, the late pope’s residence where he passed away earlier in the day.

Those expected to attend the rite include Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the Dean of the College of Cardinals; members of Pope Francis’ family; and Vatican medical officials Dr. Andrea Arcangeli and Dr. Luigi Carbone, who head the Directorate of Health and Hygiene.

Pope Francis dies a month after five-week hospitalization

The ascertainment of death is a deeply symbolic ritual in the Catholic Church, marking the formal confirmation of the end of a pope’s earthly ministry and initiating the process that will lead to funeral preparations and the eventual election of a successor.

Ruto mourns Pope Francis, hails his commitment to inclusivity and justice

In a related announcement, the Vatican confirmed that the canonization Mass for Blessed Carlo Acutis—originally scheduled for Sunday, April 27—has been temporarily suspended due to the pope’s passing.

The Eucharistic celebration was to take place on Divine Mercy Sunday, the Second Sunday of Easter.

Further details on Pope Francis’ funeral rites and memorial services are expected to be released in the coming days.

