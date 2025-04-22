Connect with us

KTDA chairperson, Chege Kirundi with Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe

NATIONAL NEWS

A Tea Industry Reborn: Inside Kenya’s Bold Gamble on Reform and Transparency

The reforms are multifaceted as the agency pushes to modernize production through digital tools and smart farming practices.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – In the heart of Kenya’s lush highlands, a quiet revolution is brewing in one of the country’s most iconic sectors.

At the helm of this transformation is Chege Kirundi, the newly appointed chairman of the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA), whose sweeping reform agenda aims to redefine not only how Kenyan tea is grown, processed, and sold, but who truly benefits from it.

Kirundi notes that the stakes are immense with more than 680,000 smallholder farmers depending on tea for their livelihoods.

He says that for decades, the industry has suffered from falling global prices, opaque governance and a creeping sense of disenchantment among the farmers it was built to serve.

Kirundi sees those challenges not as deterrents but as fuel for systemic change.

In an ambitious plan rooted in the ethos of “farmers first,” Kirundi is betting on transparency, innovation, and ethical leadership to re-anchor KTDA.

He promises to cut through institutional inefficiencies and restore trust in an agency often criticized for mismanagement and lack of accountability.

“The reforms are multifaceted as the agency pushes to modernize production through digital tools and smart farming practices, automate factory operations and revamp logistics using data analytics,” says the new chairman.

He adds that KTDA is also investing in training programs to equip tea farmers and factory workers with modern agricultural techniques that promise to enhance productivity and quality.

“My vision expands beyond efficiency as I will be championing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliance with a focus on climate-resilient practices, waste reduction, and sustainable energy,” he says.

Kirundi adds that he is planning to diversify KTDA services from basic bulk exports to production of value-added products like packaged teas, insurance services and even local retail partnerships.

“Underpinning these efforts is a commitment to accountability,” he says.

Kirundi calls for transparent financial reporting and introduction of measurable performance metrics.

He says KTDA is also bringing farmers closer to the decision-making table through structured consultations and governance forums.

“Kenya’s tea farmers have long been the backbone of this industry, they deserve more than survival, they deserve to thrive,” Kirundi said.

He notes that his strategy dovetails with the Tea Act of 2020, a landmark law aimed at injecting fairness and transparency into the sector.

“Unlike many past reform promises, my approach is methodical and firmly embedded in corporate planning and governance systems,” he adds.

He says the transformation in his strategy could not only uplift farmer incomes but also reposition Kenya as a global leader in ethical and sustainable tea production, a shift that could attract both foreign investment and long-overdue international recognition.

“For now, the global tea industry is watching closely. A sector long overshadowed by inefficiency may finally be stepping into the light,” he finalizes.

