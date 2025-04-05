5 chiefs abducted by Al Shabaab in Mandera freed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Five chiefs who were abducted by Al Shabaab in Mandera have been released.

This was confirmed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen who stated that the chiefs will soon join their families.

The chiefs were hijacked and forcibly taken by gunmen on February 3, 2025, at the Elwak area in Mandera County, just a day before President William Ruto visited the Northern Kenya region.

The Head of State had directed Deputy Inspector-General of Police Gilbert Masengeli to spearhead security operations in the region, including efforts to bring the abducted chiefs home safely.

Ruto condemned the abductions as a desperate attempt to cause panic and affirmed that the government would not allow criminals to destabilize the region.

He emphasized the importance of securing every inch of Kenya and vowed that security forces would pursue and eliminate the perpetrators.

He also directed Deputy Inspector-General of Police Gilbert Masengeli to lead operations in the region, including efforts to recover the abducted chiefs.

A month later, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo echoed the President’s stance, noting ongoing behind-the-scenes efforts.

“These are chiefs working for the government, and this shows that no one is immune to insecurity,” Omollo said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A ransom was reportedly demanded, though it remains unclear whether or how much was paid. The government relied on local leaders for negotiations.

Witnesses and police said the chiefs were blindfolded, and militants commandeered their vehicle, driving toward Lafey.

The incident occurred 25 kilometers from the porous Kenya-Somalia border, suggesting the attackers had prior knowledge of the area and the chiefs’ movements.