3 Rescued After Four-Storey Building Collapses in Suneka, Kisii

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya Apr 6 – Three people have been rescued in an ongoing mission at the site of a collapsed four-storey building in Suneka, Bonchari, Kisii County. The building, which was under construction, collapsed in the early hours of the morning, trapping several families in nearby residences.

At least seven workers who were on site at the time of the collapse were initially trapped under the rubble. The three survivors have been rushed to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment.

The rescue operation is being carried out by the Kenya Red Cross, county enforcement officers, the police, and members of the public who have gathered around the collapsed building.

Robert Mogaka, a construction worker at the site, described the moment of the collapse. He had left the site to get water and witnessed the building crumbling as he returned. “I asked God to give me strength to run so that I would save my dear life,” Mogaka said.

Locals who arrived shortly after the collapse expressed frustration over the delayed response from the County Emergency and Disaster teams. “This building collapsed early in the morning, and the special rescue equipment arrived hours later,” said Amos Misati, a local resident.

Kisii Deputy Governor Elijah Obebo, alongside some members of the County Assembly (MCAs), visited the site. Authorities are yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.