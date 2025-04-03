Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

3 miners killed in Bondo, Siaya after shaft collapses on them

The miners got trapped for several hours after a gold-mine shaft caved in on Tuesday afternoon at around 3pm.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 2 – Three artisanal miners were pulled out of the mining hole dead in Bondo, Siaya County after a shaft collapsed on them.

The miners got trapped for several hours after a gold-mine shaft caved in on Tuesday afternoon at around 3pm.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Edwin Juma, a local administrator, reported that the miners got trapped at Kabuto mining site in Nyaguda sub-location within Bondo sub county.

“The gold mining shaft caved in and covered them alive,” he said.

The miners who have been identified and are in the ages of 21, 33 and 35, were on their routine mining activities when the shaft collapsed and covered them.

“The artisanal miners are said to have entered into the shaft and were trying to expand its edges when the walls collapsed and covered them inside,” added Juma.

Immediately the incident was reported, Juma says emergency teams were activated to rescue the miners.

After several hours of digging to get to the site where the miners were trapped, their bodies were found this evening.

“The three were confirmed dead after they were brought up to the mainland,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The bodies have been preserved at the Bondo Sub county hospital mortuary.

Several deaths have been recorded in Siaya county this year as a result of mining shafts collapsing.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Nyutu Dismisses Ruto’s Claims on Gachagua’s Sh10bn exit demand

Nyutu, a close ally of Gachagua, accused Ruto of spreading falsehoods during his Monday televised address.

38 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

3 students among 4 passengers killed in Kisumu-Kisii Road accident

The vehicle was heading to Kisumu when it rammed into a parked trailer alongside the road also killing a conductor.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Governors to Challenge Kenya Power in Court Over Unpaid Wayleave Fees

Sakaja stated that all 47 governors have agreed to take legal action against the power utility company.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans to gain more from broadbased govt: President Ruto

During his second day tour of development projects in Mt Kenya region, the President said unity of purpose will unlock the country's true potential.

2 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya to Co-Host Global Centre on Adaptation

The GCA, which is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, will now establish a dual headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya.

3 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto expected in Meru and Kirinyaga on Day Two of Mount Kenya tour

Ruto defended his move to form a broad based government saying divisive politics based of tribal or regional lines has no space in the...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP approves manslaughter charges against ‘Body by Design’ Clinic proprietors over patient’s death

Kananu died in October last year after a botched operation at Omnicare Medical Limited, also known as Body by Design Kabarsiran Avenue in Nairobi.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Parliament Summons Kenya Railways Boss Over 19-Year Delay in Retiree Payments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – A parliamentary oversight committee has summoned Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) Managing Director Philip Mainga to explain the 19-year delay...

17 hours ago