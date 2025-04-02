Connect with us

2 police officers charged for unlawfully detaining a woman in Muthaiga

NAIROBI, Kenya — Two police officers have been charged with unlawfully detaining a woman at Muthaiga Police Station on December 31, 2021.

The accused, Rebecca Njeri Muraya and Abdisalam Ahmed, appeared before Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina, where they denied two counts of abuse of office.

According to the prosecution, the two officers arrested Anyi Hussein Mohammed at Eastleigh North Police Station and subsequently ordered her to be held at Muthaiga Police Station for two days.

The detention was allegedly intended to intimidate her into withdrawing a complaint against one Abdihakim Saidi Jama.

Before the plea was taken, the prosecution had applied to defer the proceedings to allow the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) time to make a decision on a pending review application.

However, the application was strongly opposed by Simon Mburu, the lawyer representing the complainant.

Mburu argued that the charge sheet was filed on January 14, 2025, and the accused had not yet taken plea despite ample time having passed.

He told the court that the accused could take plea, and if the DPP later decided to withdraw the charges, he would still have the opportunity to do so while the matter was ongoing.

Mburu further noted that granting the prosecution’s request for a seven-day deferment would constitute an abuse of the court process and undermine justice for the complainant.

Chief Magistrate Onyina agreed with Mburu’s argument and directed that the two officers take plea.

