2 men posing as female masseuses arrested in Kasarani

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 – Two men suspected of posing as female masseuses have been arrested in Kasarani after police foiled their attempt to lure unsuspecting clients before robbing them.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says the suspects have been advertising fake massage services on social media platforms, enticing clients with images of attractive women and promises of professional spa treatments.

One of the victims, who reported the incident to Kasarani Police Station, said he was drawn in by the offer and proceeded to the alleged massage location along Lumumba Drive, Kasarani.

However, shortly after arriving, he was confronted by the duo, armed with knives, who forced him to transfer 280,000 Shillings to their mobile number and robbed him of his personal belongings before throwing him out.

Detectives traced the suspects to a chilling spot in the Kamiti prison area, where they were allegedly enjoying the proceeds of the crime.