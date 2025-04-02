2 bodies recovered from church where GSU officer was buried, 57 worshippers rescued

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIGORI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Police in Migori have recovered two bodies from a church compound and rescued 57 worshippers.

St Joseph Missions of Africa Curch hit the headlines recently after a GSU officer died and was buried in the church compound.

According to a police report, they received a signal from a member of the public on Monday evening that there is a lifeless body of a male person inside the church.

Rongo sub county security and intelligence committee rushed to the scene and confirmed the incident.

“The team found the body of unknown age lying on the floor of a prayer room within the compound,” said the police report.

The body was fully covered in a white rob and wrapped in a grey sheet.

When inspected, the body had some injuries on the face and foam was oozing from the mouth.

The team later discovered another body upon doing inspection in the church compound.

The two bodies were transferred to Rosewood mortuary pending postmortem examinations.

During the search, 57 people residing in the church compound, some appeared weak and frail were rescued.

They comprised children of age 5 to old people of age 77, both male and female.

The group was then escorted to Rongo sub county hospital for medical attention.

“All of them flatly refused to be examined by medical officers and began to make noises and sing religious songs,” said the report.

The medical staff, then ordered they be removed from the hospital since they were making noise to other patients in the facility.

They were then booked at the police station waiting further directives.