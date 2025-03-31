Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Missiles are seen during a military parade held by the Houthi group in Sanaa, Yemen, on Sept. 21, 2022. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

World

Yemen’s Houthis claim multiple attacks on U.S. aircraft carrier in Red Sea

The attack is the latest in a series of Houthi-claimed strikes on the U.S. aircraft carrier since the U.S. resumed airstrikes on March 15 to deter Houthi forces from targeting international shipping in the region. Earlier on Sunday, Houthi media reported 16 U.S. airstrikes on several locations in northern Yemen, including Mount Nabi Shu’ayb in Bani Matar District, west of the capital Sanaa, and sites in Saada province.

Published

SANAA, March 31 (Xinhua) — Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said on Sunday the Yemen-based group had attacked the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea three times in the past 24 hours, using cruise missiles and drones.

In a statement aired by Houthi-run al Masirah TV, Sarea said the attacks were part of ongoing operations in support of Palestinians, adding that the group would not back down “until the aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.” He vowed the Houthis would “confront escalation with escalation,” referring to U.S. airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas in northern Yemen. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The attack is the latest in a series of Houthi-claimed strikes on the U.S. aircraft carrier since the U.S. resumed airstrikes on March 15 to deter Houthi forces from targeting international shipping in the region. Earlier on Sunday, Houthi media reported 16 U.S. airstrikes on several locations in northern Yemen, including Mount Nabi Shu’ayb in Bani Matar District, west of the capital Sanaa, and sites in Saada province.

No casualties were reported.  The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have been fighting the internationally recognized government since 2014. The U.S. airstrikes follow Houthi threats to target Israeli-linked ships unless more humanitarian aid is allowed into Gaza. On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said American airstrikes against the Houthis would continue “for a long time.” 

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

IG Kanja Lauds US DEA Support in War on Transnational Crime

The US DEA, operating under the U.S. Department of Justice, collaborates with Kenyan law enforcement agencies not only to combat drug trafficking but also...

March 21, 2025

World

Trump suggests US could run Ukraine’s power plants

Zelensky said afterwards that he believed that "lasting peace can be achieved this year" under Trump's leadership.

March 20, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

US declares Nairobi unsafe citing crime, kidnappings and civil unrest

The Embassay warned violent crimes such as armed carjackings, muggings, home invasions, and kidnappings can occur at any time, and said the police often...

March 18, 2025

World

U.S. mulls new travel bans against over 40 countries: media

Under the new plan, a full ban on entry is suggested against 11 countries including Afghanistan, Cuba, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.

March 16, 2025

DIPLOMACY

South African ambassador ‘no longer welcome’ in US, Rubio says

In a post on X, Rubio accused Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool of hating America and President Donald Trump.

March 15, 2025

World

US tech firms feel pinch from China tariffs

Since returning to office in January, Mr Trump has raised tariffs on all goods imported from China by 20%, and put taxes of 25%...

March 13, 2025

Africa

US orders non-emergency staff to leave South Sudan as tensions rise

Fighting in recent days has threatened an already fragile peace deal between President Salva Kiir and Vice-President Riek Machar.

March 10, 2025

World

Wang Yi: China, U.S. must coexist peacefully on this planet

The abuse of fentanyl in the United States is a problem that must be confronted and resolved by the U.S. itself, he said.

March 9, 2025