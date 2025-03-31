Yemen’s Houthis claim multiple attacks on U.S. aircraft carrier in Red Sea

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SANAA, March 31 (Xinhua) — Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said on Sunday the Yemen-based group had attacked the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea three times in the past 24 hours, using cruise missiles and drones.

In a statement aired by Houthi-run al Masirah TV, Sarea said the attacks were part of ongoing operations in support of Palestinians, adding that the group would not back down “until the aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.” He vowed the Houthis would “confront escalation with escalation,” referring to U.S. airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas in northern Yemen.

The attack is the latest in a series of Houthi-claimed strikes on the U.S. aircraft carrier since the U.S. resumed airstrikes on March 15 to deter Houthi forces from targeting international shipping in the region. Earlier on Sunday, Houthi media reported 16 U.S. airstrikes on several locations in northern Yemen, including Mount Nabi Shu’ayb in Bani Matar District, west of the capital Sanaa, and sites in Saada province.

No casualties were reported. The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have been fighting the internationally recognized government since 2014. The U.S. airstrikes follow Houthi threats to target Israeli-linked ships unless more humanitarian aid is allowed into Gaza. On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said American airstrikes against the Houthis would continue “for a long time.”