A digital image depicting a public health response to a Cholera outbreak in a rural village.

County News

Year-old child among 3 diarrhea-related deaths amid cholera fears in Nyando

According to a local administrator, three deaths have been reported over the span of one week, raising concerns about the outbreak of the acute diarrheal infection.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 25 — Three people have died in a suspected cholera outbreak in Nyando Sub-County, Kisumu County, prompting an investigation by health authorities.

Samuel Orage, the Assistant Chief of Kobongo, confirmed that the deaths occurred within a week, raising concerns over the spread of the acute diarrheal infection. Among the deceased is a one-year-old child.

“The first death was reported last week, while two others occurred this week,” Orage said, adding that family members of the victims reported symptoms consistent with cholera.

The victims are set to be buried tomorrow under strict public health guidelines to curb potential transmission.

“We will ensure there is no feasting or gatherings during the burials,” Orage stated.

Kisumu County Executive for Health, Dr. Gregory Ganda, confirmed an outbreak of acute diarrhea in the area but said health officials are awaiting test results to confirm cholera.

“We are on high alert, but confirmation will depend on laboratory test results,” he said.

Authorities have urged residents to observe hygiene measures as investigations continue

