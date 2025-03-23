Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

WRC: Govt on track in mitigating environmental impact

Kenya Wildlife Research and Training Institute Director General, Patrick Omondi, says the government is placing emphasis on environmental care to make the sport sustainable.

Published

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Mar 23 – The government has stepped up all the obligations on environmental sustainability plan to mitigate negative impact on the environment during and after the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally.

Kenya Wildlife Research and Training Institute Director General, Patrick Omondi, says the government is placing emphasis on environmental care to make the sport sustainable.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“As we enjoy the rally, it is also our obligation to mitigate against any environmental impact especially on the rally routes,” the DG said.

The environmental mitigation plan that was put in place in 2021 sought to address plastic collection and disposal, map all the wildlife corridor routes for the safety of the animals and tree planting.

Dr. Omondi disclosed that, together with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), efforts have been made to ensure that all the obligations in the plan have been met.

He highlighted that in addition to implementing motorsport conservation programs, the institute has established tree nurseries to rehabilitate rally routes in alignment with the government’s initiative to enhance forest cover.

“We have identified areas to plant indigenous trees in line with government policy on forest cover even as we appeal to corporates to join us in enhancing our indigenous tree planting,” he said.

Key among them is the collection and disposal of plastics and other refuse, mapping wildlife corridors and tree planting.

At the same time, the Director General underscored the pivotal role the institute has played in hosting the largest motor rally service center in the world besides provision of hospitality services to the rally support staff.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are now synonymous with the WRC rally and wish we could get some infrastructure support especially construction of new hostel as part of Corporate Social Responsibility. This will be a key asset for the safari rally organization to have dedicated rally-branded lodging facilities,” Dr. Omondi remarked.

He further disclosed that the institute was in talks with WRC on the need to tailor short courses that would mirror the motor sport hinting the possibility of a roll out next year.

Kenya has positioned itself as a safari rally destination with Naivasha hosting the championship for the fifth time since the return of the safari rally in 2021.

Hospitality sector has reported a boom in business with knock on effect on other economic activities in the region.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Kalonzo Raises Red Flag Over IEBC Reconstitution

Kalonzo disclosed that he had written to Raila, emphasizing the need for equitable representation in selecting IEBC commissioners.

3 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt announces plans to set up administrative units across the country

Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, says the Ministry is developing a policy to guide the establishment of such administrative units.

19 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2 students at Ramba High School in Siaya have died in a pit latrine tragedy

The deceased were part of the other students who were caught up in the mishap.

29 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Tuya Cautions Against Maligning Kenya’s Global Image on Social Media

CS Tuya expressed concern over a growing trend where some Kenyans deliberately paint the country in a negative light, especially during key international events.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Unilever Commemorates World Oral Health Day 2025 by reaching 230,000 students across Kenya

The initiative spanned 230 schools across Nairobi, Rift Valley, Coast, Central, and Lake regions, equipping over 230,000 students with essential knowledge about oral health.

20 hours ago

Top stories

Ex-CAS Mwangangi among 12 candidates shortlisted for SHA CEO post

Among the shortlisted candidates is Mercy Mwangangi, a former Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health.

21 hours ago

Kenya

All set for IEBC Chair and Member Interviews on Monday

The selection of new leaders is expected to bolster confidence in the commission ahead of the 2027 General Election.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA extends registration deadline for grassroots elections

Initially set to close on March 21, the registration deadline has now been extended to March 26, midnight.​

23 hours ago