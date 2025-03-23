WRC: Govt on track in mitigating environmental impact

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Mar 23 – The government has stepped up all the obligations on environmental sustainability plan to mitigate negative impact on the environment during and after the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally.

Kenya Wildlife Research and Training Institute Director General, Patrick Omondi, says the government is placing emphasis on environmental care to make the sport sustainable.

“As we enjoy the rally, it is also our obligation to mitigate against any environmental impact especially on the rally routes,” the DG said.

The environmental mitigation plan that was put in place in 2021 sought to address plastic collection and disposal, map all the wildlife corridor routes for the safety of the animals and tree planting.

Dr. Omondi disclosed that, together with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), efforts have been made to ensure that all the obligations in the plan have been met.

He highlighted that in addition to implementing motorsport conservation programs, the institute has established tree nurseries to rehabilitate rally routes in alignment with the government’s initiative to enhance forest cover.

“We have identified areas to plant indigenous trees in line with government policy on forest cover even as we appeal to corporates to join us in enhancing our indigenous tree planting,” he said.

Key among them is the collection and disposal of plastics and other refuse, mapping wildlife corridors and tree planting.

At the same time, the Director General underscored the pivotal role the institute has played in hosting the largest motor rally service center in the world besides provision of hospitality services to the rally support staff.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are now synonymous with the WRC rally and wish we could get some infrastructure support especially construction of new hostel as part of Corporate Social Responsibility. This will be a key asset for the safari rally organization to have dedicated rally-branded lodging facilities,” Dr. Omondi remarked.

He further disclosed that the institute was in talks with WRC on the need to tailor short courses that would mirror the motor sport hinting the possibility of a roll out next year.

Kenya has positioned itself as a safari rally destination with Naivasha hosting the championship for the fifth time since the return of the safari rally in 2021.

Hospitality sector has reported a boom in business with knock on effect on other economic activities in the region.