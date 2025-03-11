Woman in court for indecent act with son, child pornography

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 11 — A 36-year-old woman was arraigned at Winam Law Courts, Kisumu on Monday for an alleged indecent act with her son.

The woman faced two charges; committing an indecent act with a child and producing child pornography.

Mauline Adhiambo Odero appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Robert Oanda, where she denied both charges.

Prosecutors and investigators requested 14 days to conduct further investigations before proceeding with the case.

According to court records, Adhiambo allegedly coerced her 14-year-old son into sexual acts between May and June 2023 in Mowlem, Kisumu East Sub-county.

The court categorized the offense under Section 5(1) of the Sexual Offences Act of 2006.

She also faced a second charge under Section 24(1b) of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act No. 5 of 2018 for allegedly recording obscene videos of the minor using her mobile phone.

The suspect had mistakenly sent the explicit footage to a friend on WhatsApp, leading to its rapid circulation on social media and her arrest.

She has been remanded at Kondele Police Station for 10 days as investigations continue.

The court has scheduled her next appearance on March 24 for mention, with the hearing set for April 3,2025.