Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

WHO is now urging governments, stakeholders, and individuals to work together to accelerate the implementation of the Global Oral Health Action Plan/Illustration

Capital Health

WHO urges action on oral health with 42pc of Africans affected

Africa also bears a significant burden of noma, a gangrenous disease that primarily affects young children and can be fatal if untreated.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for greater focus on oral health in Africa, where 42 per cent of the population is affected by oral diseases.

Speaking on World Oral Health Day 2025, Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa, Chikwe Ihekweazu, emphasized the urgent need to prioritize oral health, warning that conditions such as dental caries, gum disease, and tooth loss can lead to “disfigurement, stigma, and even death.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The region also bears a significant burden of noma, a gangrenous disease that primarily affects young children and can be fatal if untreated.

WHO has endorsed both the Regional Oral Health Strategy and the Global Strategy on Oral Health, with several African nations—including Lesotho, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone—already implementing policy measures, training healthcare workers, and strengthening surveillance systems.

However, Ihekweazu acknowledged that the region still lags behind, with only 17 per cent of the population having access to essential oral healthcare services.

“At the global level, the seventy-fourth World Health Assembly (WHA74) in 2021 recognized oral health as a core part of the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) agenda and Universal Health Coverage (UHC),” he noted.

This recognition led to the endorsement of the Global Strategy on Oral Health (WHA75) and the Global Oral Health Action Plan 2023–2030 (WHA76), which includes a comprehensive monitoring framework.

WHO is now urging governments, stakeholders, and individuals to work together to accelerate the implementation of the Global Oral Health Action Plan.

“This requires engaging multi-sectoral stakeholders, securing funding, integrating oral health services into national benefits packages, and using a people-centered approach. By working together, we can achieve better oral health outcomes and improve overall well-being,” said Ihekweazu.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

3.5bn people worldwide suffer oral diseases

World Oral Health Day is marked annually on March 20, highlighting oral health as a vital indicator of overall well-being and quality of life.

Globally, oral diseases rank among the most common non-communicable diseases, affecting approximately 3.5 billion people.

The theme for this year’s World Oral Health Day is “A Happy Mouth is a Happy Mind”, aiming to raise awareness about the importance of oral health and its connection to mental health and overall well-being.

The objectives of World Oral Health Day 2025 include increasing public awareness of oral health and its significance to general health.

WHO is also seeking to empower individuals with knowledge and tools to prevent oral diseases, promote positive oral health-seeking behaviors to reduce treatment costs and complexity, and highlight the connection between good oral health and mental well-being.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Nigeria and Kenya among nations running out of HIV drugs – WHO

Eight countries – six of them in Africa, including Nigeria, Kenya and Lesotho – could soon run out of HIV drugs following the US...

1 day ago

Africa

Nigeria and Kenya among nations running out of HIV drugs – WHO

Kenya has the seventh-largest number of people living with HIV in the world, at around 1.4 million, according to WHO data.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

WHO in Kisii to identify mysterious disease after 200 people hospitalized

WHO stated that it will assess laboratory capacity, support laboratory officers in identifying the disease, and enhance coordination and capacity for outbreak response.

March 4, 2025

World

WHO says 2.5bn people risk experiencing hearing loss by 2050

Disabling hearing loss refers to hearing loss greater than 35 decibels in the better hearing ear.

March 3, 2025

Capital Health

WHO calls for increased awareness on Epilepsy, help curb exclusion

In a statement marking World Epilepsy Day, WHO emphasized that despite epilepsy affecting an estimated 50 million people globally, it is often overlooked or...

February 10, 2025

Capital Health

843 people killed, 3,082 injured since M23’s Goma takeover: WHO

WHO further warned the numbers would increase further as more injured individuals reach health facilities and more bodies are retrieved from the streets.

February 7, 2025

World

Argentina leader orders WHO exit in move mirroring Trump’s

A spokesman for President Milei said the decision to exit the WHO was triggered by "deep differences regarding health management especially during the [Covid-19]...

February 6, 2025

Top stories

Kenyan Professor Doreen Kaura Joins WHO Task Team on Maternal Health

Professor Doreen Kaura heads Midwifery and Neonatal Health in the Department of Nursing at Stellenbosch University’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences.

February 4, 2025