World

WHO says 2.5bn people risk experiencing hearing loss by 2050

Disabling hearing loss refers to hearing loss greater than 35 decibels in the better hearing ear.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Mar 3-World Health Organization reports that by 2050, nearly 2.5 billion people are projected to have some degree of hearing loss, and more than 700 million will require hearing rehabilitation.

In a statement while celebrating the World Hearing Da themed ‘Changing mindsets: empower yourself to make ear and hearing care a reality for all!’, WHO says that over 5 per cent of the world’s population or 430 million people require rehabilitation to address their disabling hearing loss including 34 million children.

The Health agency reports that the unaddressed hearing loss poses an annual global cost of almost US$ 1 trillion.

 “An annual additional investment of less than US$ 1.40 per person is needed to scale up ear and hearing care services globally. Over a 10-year period, this promises a return of nearly US$ 16 for every US dollar invested,” read the statement.

WHO adds thatnearly 80 per cent of people with disabling hearing loss live in low- and middle-income countries with the prevalence of hearing loss increasing with age, among those older than 60 years.

The Agency states that a person who is not able to hear as well as someone with normal hearing – hearing thresholds of 20 dB or better in both ears – is said to have hearing loss.

Hearing loss may be mild, moderate, moderately severe, severe or profound which can affect one ear or both ears and leads to difficulty in hearing conversational speech or loud sounds.

The causes of hearing loss include,cerumen impaction (impacted ear wax), trauma to the ear or head, loud noise/loud sounds exposure,ototoxic medicines, work related ototoxic chemicals, nutritional deficiencies, viral infections and other ear conditions and delayed onset or progressive genetic hearing loss.

The Agency states that Hearing loss can be prevented by immunization,good maternal and childcare practices,genetic counselling, identification and management of common ear conditions, occupational hearing conservation programmes for noise and chemical exposure and safe listening strategies for the reduction of exposure to loud sounds in recreational settings.

The Agency has urged Member States, partners and stakeholders to organize events to raise awareness in communities, and to ensure accessible ear and hearing care.

The World Hearing Day organized by WHO is celebrated March 3 every year with emphasises of the significance of ear care and how it plays a crucial role in maintaining overall well-being.

As hearing allows individuals to communicate, interact, and engage with their surroundings, raising awareness about its preservation is essential.

WHO calls for increase in public awareness about the importance of ear and hearing care as integral to overall health and well-being, reducing stigma associated with hearing loss.

The Agency urged individuals of all ages to take concrete actions, such as regular hearing check-ups, the use of hearing protection and use of hearing technology, if advised.  

