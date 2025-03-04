Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

WHO in Kisii to identify mysterious disease after 200 people hospitalized

WHO stated that it will assess laboratory capacity, support laboratory officers in identifying the disease, and enhance coordination and capacity for outbreak response.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Mar 4 – World Health Organization (WHO) officials are in Kisii to identify the mysterious disease outbreak which has seen over 200 people hospitalized.

In a statement, the organization stated that it is in South Mugirango to assess laboratory capacity, support laboratory officers in identifying the disease, and enhance coordination and capacity for outbreak response.

“WHO is on the ground in South Mugirango, Kisii County, working to identify the cause of an unknown disease outbreak,” WHO stated.

“Key efforts include assessing lab capacity, supporting lab officers to identify the disease, and enhancing coordination and capacity for outbreak response. Investigations are ongoing.”

The Ministry of Health has earlier sent a team of experts to investigate the cause of the disease.

Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said that the disease hit three villages in South Mugirango affecting over 200 people.

Muthoni said the team will work together with health team from the county government to determine what type of disease it is from the samples they collected.

Since the outbreak began, individuals have been admitted to Tabaka Mission Hospital, Nyatike Level Two Hospital, and various private healthcare facilities.

Patients suffering from the disease have reported symptoms including severe diarrhoea with bloody stools, fever, and intense headaches.

