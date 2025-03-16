Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja hosted President William Ruto during city tours in March 2025.

Top stories

What Ruto and Sakaja’s 5-Day Nairobi Development Tour Means for Residents

Thousands of residents turned up to witness the tour, with Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki embracing the Mbwekse greeting—Governor Sakaja’s signature slogan, symbolized by two fists held together in the air.

Published

March 16 – Nairobi has witnessed a flurry of development activities over the past five days as President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja launched multiple healthcare, housing, education, and infrastructure projects across the city.

Thousands of residents turned up to witness the tour, with Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki embracing the Mbwekse greeting—Governor Sakaja’s signature slogan, symbolized by two fists held together in the air.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Healthcare: Expanding Access to Quality Medical Services

One of the standout initiatives is the 400-bed Mutuini County Hospital, set for completion by August 2025. The facility aims to ease congestion at major referral hospitals by offering specialized services, including ICU, HDU, and renal care.

“This facility is crucial for the people of Nairobi, and we will ensure it is completed on time. The contractors will remain on-site, and I will be back in August to officially open it,” Ruto assured.

Governor Sakaja emphasized the impact of the hospital on healthcare accessibility.

“We are improving our health infrastructure to ensure Nairobians receive quality care close to home,” he said.

Sewerage and Sanitation: Ending Perennial Drainage Problems

Another major project launched during the tour was the Umoja Sewerage System, part of the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Program. The initiative will rehabilitate 260 kilometers of sewer lines in Umoja, Kayole, and Donholm to curb flooding and sanitation challenges.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This will put an end to the perennial drainage challenges in Nairobi. We shall push together and ensure it is completed on time,” Ruto affirmed.

Governor Sakaja vowed to address poor drainage, which has long plagued residents.

“We cannot allow our people to live in areas prone to flooding and poor sanitation. These projects will restore dignity to Nairobi residents,” he stated.

Affordable Housing: Tackling Nairobi’s Housing Crisis

Sakaja’s urban renewal program gained momentum with ongoing affordable housing projects in Woodley, Pangani, and Jevanjee, while developments in Bahati and Kariobangi North await approval.

A key highlight was the Southlands Lang’ata Affordable Housing Project, a Ksh 25 billion initiative expected to deliver 15,000 housing units and create jobs.

“Today, we take a bold step in ensuring Nairobians have access to dignified, affordable housing,” Ruto remarked.

Governor Sakaja underscored the broader vision of the initiative.

“We are not just building houses—we are building communities. My administration is committed to ensuring that every Nairobi resident benefits from this transformation,” he said.

School Feeding Program: Expanding Dishi Na County

A major highlight of the tour was the expansion of the Dishi Na County school feeding program, now serving over 316,000 learners across 230 public schools in all 17 sub-counties.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

During the launch of the Zawadi Comprehensive School Central Kitchen, Ruto approved Sakaja’s request for a chapati-making machine to be incorporated into the program.

“I have heard about it, and I will buy it. Governor, find a machine that can produce chapatis in large numbers, and we will incorporate it into Dishi Na County,” Ruto promised.

Sakaja reiterated his commitment to ensuring no child goes to school hungry.

“With this facility, students can now eat freshly made meals in a clean space, which is good for their health and well-being,” he confirmed.

Markets: Boosting Small Businesses and Employment

Markets were another key focus, with the Sakaja administration constructing at least 20 new markets to support small businesses and generate employment.

The President announced a Sh500 million investment to rebuild Toi Market, alongside the groundbreaking of the Riruta Modern Market in Dagoretti South. Other market construction projects are ongoing.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

DR. HESBON OWILA: Beyond Chapo, The Deeper Issues Behind Kenya’s School Feeding Debate

Growing up, chapo was an aspirational meal, reserved for special occasions. Its presence in a household was a mark of distinction, often sparking admiration...

34 minutes ago

Top stories

Raila Dismisses ‘Ruto Must Go’ Calls, Urges Focus on National Issues

The ODM leader urged Kenyans to move beyond endless politicking and wait for the 2027 elections to choose their preferred leaders. He warned that...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Mtaniua na majina – President Ruto

3 days ago

County News

Ruto’s 1mn chapati promise earns him nickname ‘El Chapo’

The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) spiraled the conversation into a meme contest, with social media users competing to outdo one another by creating...

4 days ago

Top stories

Ruto, Sakaja Tour Nairobi on Day 3, Unveiling Major Development Projects

With more projects set to be launched across the city, Ruto’s Nairobi development tour continues throughout the week, reinforcing his administration’s push for urban...

4 days ago

crime

Ruto’s City Tour Overshadowed by Reports of Muggings, Robberies on Thika Road

Witnesses along Mlango Kubwa and Survey reported spotting youths vandalizing vehicles and stealing mobile phones and other valuables from passers-by who were going about...

5 days ago

Top stories

Ruto Backs Sakaja’s Plan to Add Chapatis to Nairobi’s Dishi na County Menu

enthusiastic learners. So far, over 316,000 learners from more than 230 schools across all 17 sub-counties are benefiting from the Dishi na County program,...

5 days ago

County News

Mandera tops development budget absorption, while Nairobi Nakuru and Kisumu cities struggle – Controller of Budget

According to the First Half County Governments Budget Implementation Review Report for the 2024/25 financial year, which covers the period from July to December...

6 days ago