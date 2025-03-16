What Ruto and Sakaja’s 5-Day Nairobi Development Tour Means for Residents

0 SHARES Share Tweet

March 16 – Nairobi has witnessed a flurry of development activities over the past five days as President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja launched multiple healthcare, housing, education, and infrastructure projects across the city.

Thousands of residents turned up to witness the tour, with Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki embracing the Mbwekse greeting—Governor Sakaja’s signature slogan, symbolized by two fists held together in the air.

Healthcare: Expanding Access to Quality Medical Services

One of the standout initiatives is the 400-bed Mutuini County Hospital, set for completion by August 2025. The facility aims to ease congestion at major referral hospitals by offering specialized services, including ICU, HDU, and renal care.

“This facility is crucial for the people of Nairobi, and we will ensure it is completed on time. The contractors will remain on-site, and I will be back in August to officially open it,” Ruto assured.

Governor Sakaja emphasized the impact of the hospital on healthcare accessibility.

“We are improving our health infrastructure to ensure Nairobians receive quality care close to home,” he said.

Sewerage and Sanitation: Ending Perennial Drainage Problems

Another major project launched during the tour was the Umoja Sewerage System, part of the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Program. The initiative will rehabilitate 260 kilometers of sewer lines in Umoja, Kayole, and Donholm to curb flooding and sanitation challenges.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This will put an end to the perennial drainage challenges in Nairobi. We shall push together and ensure it is completed on time,” Ruto affirmed.

Governor Sakaja vowed to address poor drainage, which has long plagued residents.

“We cannot allow our people to live in areas prone to flooding and poor sanitation. These projects will restore dignity to Nairobi residents,” he stated.

Affordable Housing: Tackling Nairobi’s Housing Crisis

Sakaja’s urban renewal program gained momentum with ongoing affordable housing projects in Woodley, Pangani, and Jevanjee, while developments in Bahati and Kariobangi North await approval.

A key highlight was the Southlands Lang’ata Affordable Housing Project, a Ksh 25 billion initiative expected to deliver 15,000 housing units and create jobs.

“Today, we take a bold step in ensuring Nairobians have access to dignified, affordable housing,” Ruto remarked.

Governor Sakaja underscored the broader vision of the initiative.

“We are not just building houses—we are building communities. My administration is committed to ensuring that every Nairobi resident benefits from this transformation,” he said.

School Feeding Program: Expanding Dishi Na County

A major highlight of the tour was the expansion of the Dishi Na County school feeding program, now serving over 316,000 learners across 230 public schools in all 17 sub-counties.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

During the launch of the Zawadi Comprehensive School Central Kitchen, Ruto approved Sakaja’s request for a chapati-making machine to be incorporated into the program.

“I have heard about it, and I will buy it. Governor, find a machine that can produce chapatis in large numbers, and we will incorporate it into Dishi Na County,” Ruto promised.

Sakaja reiterated his commitment to ensuring no child goes to school hungry.

“With this facility, students can now eat freshly made meals in a clean space, which is good for their health and well-being,” he confirmed.

Markets: Boosting Small Businesses and Employment

Markets were another key focus, with the Sakaja administration constructing at least 20 new markets to support small businesses and generate employment.

The President announced a Sh500 million investment to rebuild Toi Market, alongside the groundbreaking of the Riruta Modern Market in Dagoretti South. Other market construction projects are ongoing.